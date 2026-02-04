Female tech workers most threatened by AI, Tesla Optimus prices would triple without Chinese parts



Women working in tech and financial services are at greater risk of losing their jobs to increased use of AI and automation than their male peers, according to a report that found experienced females were also being sidelined as a result of “rigid hiring processes”. “Mid-career” women – with at least five years’ experience – are being overlooked for digital roles in the tech and financial and professional services sectors, where they are traditionally underrepresented, according to the report by the City of London Corporation. Guardian

Russian spacecraft have intercepted the communications of at least a dozen key satellites over Europe, security officials said. Such interceptions not only risk compromising sensitive information transmitted by the satellites, but could allow Moscow to manipulate their trajectories or crash them, officials told the Financial Times. Russian spacecraft have increasingly trailed European satellites in recent years amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, illustrating how space is becoming a new frontier in warfare. Telegraph

Tech billionaire and owner of X, Elon Musk, has dubbed socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a “tyrant and traitor to the people” of Spain for introducing new social media curbs for children under the age of 16. Musk’s comments on Tuesday came in response to an announcement by the Spanish prime minister that Madrid would introduce new changes to the country’s social media laws. The proposed measures include a ban on social media for children under 16 and a new legal framework to hold tech executives criminally liable for illegal content. AlJazeera

Netflix struggled to reassure sceptical lawmakers that its proposed $82bn (£61bn) takeover of Warner Bros Discovery would benefit consumers, workers and the broader entertainment industry. On Tuesday, members of the US Senate antitrust subcommittee, which includes both Democrats and Republicans, raised concerns about reduced competition, potential price rises and the future of cinemas if the merger goes ahead. The deal, which is currently under review by the Department of Justice (DoJ), would give Netflix control of Warner Bros’ film and television studios as well as the HBO Max streaming service. BBC



Tesla’s ambition to bring the production of its humanoid robot, Optimus, back to the United States faces a massive financial reality check. According to a recent research note from Morgan Stanley, abandoning the Chinese supply chain could nearly triple the manufacturing costs of the robot, threatening Elon Musk’s goal of making the technology affordable for the masses. The investment bank estimates that the current bill of materials (BOM) for an Optimus Gen 2 unit stands at approximately $46,000 when leveraging China’s established robotics ecosystem. Tech Digest

When it comes to the Galaxy S series, the Ultra tends to outsell the other two models (vanilla and plus) combined, despite being the most expensive one of the trio. However, with foldables it’s the other way around – the cheaper Z Flip outsells the pricier Z Fold. Now Ice Universe quotes insiders who report that Samsung will attempt to flip things around this year – it allegedly plans to produce 3.5 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold8 and 2.5-3 million Galaxy Z Flip8 units.

These numbers don’t seem to include the upcoming new model, the tentatively-named Galaxy Wide Fold, which is said to have a production target of 1 million units. There’s also the Galaxy Z TriFold, but that’s a low-volume halo product. GSM Arena

