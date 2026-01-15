Xiaomi expands line up with Mija Smart Audio Glasses and new smartphones



Xiaomi has expanded its hardware lineup in the UK with the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Series alongside the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses and REDMI Buds 8 Lite.

The new smartphone series consists of four models, the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Pro 5G, 15 5G, and the standard Note 15, all built with a new structural standard focusing on physical resilience, claims Xiaomi.

The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses combine traditional eyewear frames with an open-ear audio system. These glasses use ultrasonic speakers and four built-in microphones to deliver audio while allowing the user to hear environmental sounds.

For privacy, a customized algorithm is used during calls to minimize sound leakage, preventing others from hearing conversations in quiet settings.



Available in Titanium, Pilot-Style, and Browline frames, the glasses utilize a modular design with a quick-release hinge that allows for switching between frame styles.

The Titanium model is the lightest at 27.6g, and the frames are 5mm thick. The glasses have a battery life that supports up to 13 hours of music playback or 9 hours of talk time. They are rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance, and the hinges have been tested for 15,000 flexes.

The REDMI Note 15 Series features reinforced frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on Pro models, which are certified for 2.5-meter drop resistance. These high-end models also have IP68 and IP69K ratings for water immersion. Technical specifications for the Pro+ 5G include a 200MP camera sensor and 100W fast charging for its 6,500mAh battery.

The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses will be available in the UK starting 26 January 2026. The Titanium model is priced at £189.99, while the Pilot-Style and Browline versions will cost £169.99. The REDMI Note 15 Series is currently available with promotional pricing until 31 January 2026, starting at £139 for the standard model and rising to £349 for the Pro+ 5G. The REDMI Buds 8 Lite are also available for £19.99.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related