Grandparents hooked on ‘Boomerslop’, Elon Musk seeking $134 billion from OpenAI ⁠and Microsoft



“What are you even doing in 2025?” says a handsome kid in a denim jacket, somewhere just shy of 18. “Out there it looks like everyone is glued to their phones, chasing nothing.” The AI-generated teenager features in an Instagram video that has more than 600,000 likes from an account dubbed Maximal Nostalgia. The video is one of dozens singing the praises of the 1970s and 1980s. Created with AI, the videos urge viewers to relive their halcyon days. The clips have gone viral across Instagram and Facebook, part of a new type of AI content that has been dubbed “boomerslop”. Telegraph

Adverts will soon appear at the top of the AI tool ChatGPT for some users, the company OpenAI has announced. The trial will initially take place in the US, and will affect some ChatGPT users on the free service and a new subscription tier, called ChatGPT Go. This cheaper option will be available for all users worldwide, and will cost $8 a month, or the equivalent pricing in other currencies. OpenAI says during the trial, relevant ads will appear after a prompt – for example, asking ChatGPT for places to visit in Mexico could result in holiday ads appearing. BBC

Elon Musk is seeking up to $134 billion from OpenAI ⁠and Microsoft saying he deserves the “wrongful gains” that they received from his early support, according to a court filing on Friday. OpenAI gained between $65.5 ‍billion and $109.4 billion from the billionaire entrepreneur’s ‍contributions when he was co-founding ‍what was then a startup from 2015, while Microsoft gained between $13.3 billion and $25.1 billion, Musk said in the federal court filing ahead of his trial against the two companies. CNBC



China’s best-selling electric supermini is officially heading to British shores, as Geely Auto confirms the EX2 will launch in the UK later this year. Known in its home market as the Geely Xingyuan, the compact electric car has become a massive commercial success in China, regularly exceeding 40,000 sales per month. To put that volume into perspective, the EX2’s December 2025 sales alone nearly matched the annual sales of the Ford Puma, the UK’s current market leader. Scheduled for an autumn 2026 release, the EX2 is positioned as a direct competitor to the Renault 5 E-Tech and the BYD Dolphin Surf. TechDigest

Google has just changed Gmail after twenty years. In among countless AI upgrades — including “personalized AI” that gives Gemini access to all your data in Gmail, Photos and more, comes a surprising decision. You can now change your primary Gmail address for the first time ever. You shouldn’t hesitate to do so. This new option is good — but it’s not perfect. And per 9to5Google, “Google also notes this can only be done once every 12 months, up to 3 times, so make this one count.” Forbes



Huawei has released a new update for the Watch Ultimate 2 smartwatch, installing new health features, including a heart failure risk assessment. The update comes with HarmonyOS firmware version 6.0.0.209 and is spreading in batches. The new additions include a coronary heart disease risk assessment. Users can join a coronary heart disease research project via the Huawei Research app on their smartphone. HuaweiCentral