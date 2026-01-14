Amazon Prime members automatically upgraded to Alexa +, Apple partners with Google for Siri update



Over the past couple of weeks, users on the r/alexa subreddit have reported getting automatically upgraded to Alexa Plus as a perk for their Prime memberships. The update doesn’t appear to be opt-in, but there’s an option to roll it back. Screenshots of a message from Amazon sent to users state that, “After your device updates, you can still revert to the original Alexa by saying, ‘Alexa, exit Alexa+.’” Alexa Plus is an LLM-powered overhaul of Alexa that’s intended to help Amazon’s voice assistant compete with rivals like Google Gemini. The Verge

One day the mighty data centre could be toppled into obsolescence by the humble smartphone, said Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on a recent podcast. Speaking to host Prakhar Gupta, the AI chief argued that people will eventually use powerful, personalised AI tools that will be able to run on the hardware already inside their devices. This will be instead of the AI relying on transmitting data to and from enormous data centres, and using remote computers to function, as is generally the case now. BBC



Apple has officially joined forces with Google to use its Gemini AI models as the foundation for a massive Siri overhaul – a move that confirms the iPhone maker is looking externally to accelerate its lagging artificial intelligence strategy. The multi-year collaboration, which has just been announced, will see Google’s Gemini 3 technology integrated into future Apple Foundation Models. This partnership marks a pragmatically significant shift for Apple, which has historically prided itself on developing every layer of its technology in-house. Reports suggest the deal is worth approximately $1 billion annually, positioning Google as the primary engine behind the “more personalized” Siri expected to debut later this year. Tech Digest

Wes Streeting has asked Jonathan Haidt, a bestselling author and high-profile advocate of banning social media for under-16s, to speak to his officials in his push for the UK to consider following a landmark ban in Australia. The health secretary has invited Haidt to address an event with staff, charities and MPs after the prime minister, Keir Starmer, said he was open to stricter limits for young people. Haidt came to prominence after writing Anxious Generation, in which he argued that widespread use of smartphones had caused a mental health crisis for young people. Guardian

Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that the US military will begin integrating Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool, Grok, into Pentagon networks. Speaking at the SpaceX headquarters in Texas on Monday evening, the US defense secretary said that the integration of Grok into military systems would go live later this month. “Very soon we will have the world’s leading AI models on every unclassified and classified network throughout our department,” Hegseth said. Guardian



Geely is going after the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the Galaxy Cruiser – and it will be coming to the UK, the Chinese firm has told Autocar. The SUV – which first appeared at the Shanghai motor show last year – is currently in concept form but is very close to production, said design studio director Flavien Dachet, with sales due to start in China by the end of the year. While no concrete date for exports have been set, Yan Tianxiao, Geely Auto UK’s marketing boss confirmed that “we will definitely launch that car in the UK”.

