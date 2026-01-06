6 Warning Signs Your Romance Could Be a Costly Scam
The search for love online reaches its peak as Valentine’s Day approaches, but this period also marks a high season for “pig butchering” scams.
These sophisticated frauds combine romance with fake investment schemes, often resulting in devastating financial losses. In 2025 alone, AI-enabled cryptocurrency scams led to record losses of $17 billion as fraudsters became increasingly convincing.
To protect your heart and your bank balance, here are six warning signs that your new online romance might be a calculated scam.
1. Moving the Conversation to Encrypted Apps
If a match quickly asks for your number to move the chat to WhatsApp or Telegram, consider it a major red flag. Scammers prefer these end-to-end encrypted platforms because they are much harder for authorities to monitor or trace. Moving away from the safety of a dating app allows them to manipulate victims with greater freedom and less risk of detection.
2. The Relationship Moves at Warp Speed
Pig butchering scams often begin with “love bombing,” where the scammer provides an intense amount of attention and affection very early on. They may text multiple times a day and quickly turn the conversation toward long-term life goals. This is a tactic used to “fatten up” the victim by building a false sense of intimacy and trust before the financial “butchering” begins.
3. They Claim to Have a “Secret” for Financial Success
Be wary if your partner casually mentions their massive success in cryptocurrency or forex trading. They often share fabricated success stories to make you feel like you are missing out on a lucrative opportunity. They rarely ask for money immediately; instead, they wait for you to ask how they did it, making you feel in control while they subtly guide your decisions.
4. Encouraging “Small Wins” on Fake Platforms
A common sign of a long-game scam is being encouraged to “invest” a small amount of money on a specific website. To build your confidence, the scammer may even let you withdraw a small initial “profit.” This is a psychological trick designed to lower your guard so that you feel comfortable investing significantly larger, life-altering sums later.
5. High-Pressure Tactics and False Urgency
Once you are emotionally invested, the tone may shift toward urgency. The scammer might push you to act “before an exclusive opportunity disappears” or use high-pressure language to cloud your judgment. Legitimate investments always carry risk, and anyone promising guaranteed, massive returns with zero risk is almost certainly a fraudster.
6. Problems When You Try to Withdraw Funds
The ultimate warning sign occurs when you attempt to take your money out of the recommended platform. You may suddenly be told you need to pay “emergency taxes,” “processing fees,” or that there is a “system error” blocking your access. These are simply stalls to keep you from realizing the money is already gone, as scammers will continue to ask for more fees until the victim is completely drained.
Conclusion
While the hope of finding a soulmate is powerful, it is vital to remain vigilant in the digital dating world. No legitimate romantic partner will pressure you into cryptocurrency investments or ask for your financial details.
By recognizing these warning signs and keeping your finances separate from your dating life, you can ensure that your Valentine’s Day remains focused on a genuine connection rather than a costly fraud.
