Microsoft will tell your boss when you’re not at work – Teams update starts January



Microsoft Teams is set to become your boss’s new digital snitch, ending the era of the “sneaky” work-from-home day for millions of corporate workers.

The company is preparing a major update that will leverage network connections to broadcast an employee’s physical location.

The feature is straightforward: “When users connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi,” Microsoft writes, “Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.”

If you are not connected to the company network, your absence will be clearly reflected, immediately exposing any unscheduled remote work. For those whose virtual backgrounds have been masking a sofa or a vacation spot, your days of digital disguise are over.

The controversial update was originally expected to roll out in December but has been delayed, with Microsoft now confirming the launch will “start rolling out in January 2026.”

Though the tech industry is touting the change as a “productivity booster” that allows colleagues to “easily pinpoint their location,” it represents a significant erosion of employee privacy. The feature is set to become available for Teams users on both Windows and Mac worldwide, leaving virtually no escape for users.

Microsoft states the location tracking “will be off by default,” but the ultimate control rests with system administrators, not the individual employee.

Admins will “decide whether to enable it and require end-users to opt-in,” ensuring the organization holds all the power over this personal data.

