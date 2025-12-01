Jorja Smith’s voice ‘cloned by AI’ for TikTok hit, Fortnite fans say no to AI Slop
Brit Award-winning singer Jorja Smith’s record label has said it wants a share of the royalties for a song it claims was created using an artificial intelligence “clone” of the singer’s voice. I Run by British dance act Haven went viral on TiKTok in October thanks, in part, to smooth soul vocals by an uncredited female singer. It was heading for the charts in the UK and the US but was banned by streaming services after record industry bodies issued takedown notices, alleging the track violated copyright by impersonating another artist. BBC
Fortnite fans are saying “no to AI slop” after some believe they’ve discovered AI-generated images in Epic’s tentpole battle royale game. In a Reddit post entitled “Say ‘No’ to AI slop, a billion-dollar company should have no problem supporting real artists for real art”, Fortnite players have shared their thoughts on a number of alleged AI-generated images, including in-game posters and sprays, with some suggesting a boycott. So far, over three thousand posters have upvoted the message. Eurogamer
Netflix has removed the ability to cast shows and movies from phones to TVs, unless subscribers are using older casting devices. An updated help page on Netflix’s website, first reported by Android Authority, says that the streaming service “no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices,” and instead directs users to navigate Netflix using the remote that came with their TV hardware. The change seems to have rolled out in the last few weeks, with one user on Reddit reporting that casting support was removed on November 10th “with zero warning.” The Verge
Happy birthday, ChatGPT! Has any three-year-old ever changed the world quite so much? Within five days of its release on this day in 2022 (November 30th), a million people had tried it; within two months, 100 million, making it the fastest-ever mass adoption of a consumer product. ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI), its parent company, OpenAI, and young chief executive Sam Altman – now so ubiquitous it seems impossible that they were unfamiliar such a short time ago. Observer
A former animator at Rockstar has released a demo reel showing some new footage from GTA 6, as a faked AI trailer is dismissed by fans. The feverish anticipation for GTA 6 means it is constantly at risk of alleged leaks, whether genuine or AI-generated mock-ups designed to capitalise on the excitement. The most famous genuine incident was the 2022 Rockstar hack, where unfinished footage and early screenshots from the game were released online thanks to a teenager with an Amazon Fire Stick. Over the past week however, there has been a number of ‘leaks’ for the upcoming sequel – set to be released in November next year – but only one of them is real. Metro
There’s bad news coming for Microsoft users who like a sneaky day working from home, or an equally sneaky day working in some far-flung corner of the office where they can’t be found and disturbed. Teams is about to start snitching on you. A Teams update will now report on your whereabouts, so your boss can find you. “When users connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi,” Microsoft says, “Teams will automatically set their work location to reflect the building they are working in.” Clearly, if you’re not connected to your company Wi-Fi, it will show that as well. Forbes
