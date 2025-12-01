Jorja Smith’s voice ‘cloned by AI’ for TikTok hit, Fortnite fans say no to AI Slop

Brit Award-winning singer Jorja Smith’s record label has said it wants a share of the royalties for a song it claims was created using an artificial intelligence “clone” of the singer’s voice. I Run by British dance act Haven went viral on TiKTok in October thanks, in part, to smooth soul vocals by an uncredited female singer. It was heading for the charts in the UK and the US but was banned by streaming services after record industry bodies issued takedown notices, alleging the track violated copyright by impersonating another artist. BBC

Fortnite fans are saying “no to AI slop” after some believe they’ve discovered AI-generated images in Epic’s tentpole battle royale game. In a Reddit post entitled “Say ‘No’ to AI slop, a billion-dollar company should have no problem supporting real artists for real art”, Fortnite players have shared their thoughts on a number of alleged AI-generated images, including in-game posters and sprays, with some suggesting a boycott. So far, over three thousand posters have upvoted the message. Eurogamer



Netflix has removed the ability to cast shows and movies from phones to TVs, unless subscribers are using older casting devices. An updated help page on Netflix’s website, first reported by Android Authority, says that the streaming service “no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices,” and instead directs users to navigate Netflix using the remote that came with their TV hardware. The change seems to have rolled out in the last few weeks, with one user on Reddit reporting that casting support was removed on November 10th “with zero warning.” The Verge

Happy birthday, ChatGPT! Has any three-year-old ever changed the world quite so much? Within five days of its release on this day in 2022 (November 30th), a million people had tried it; within two months, 100 million, making it the fastest-ever mass adoption of a consumer product. ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI), its parent company, OpenAI, and young chief executive Sam Altman – now so ubiquitous it seems impossible that they were unfamiliar such a short time ago. Observer