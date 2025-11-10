Samsung Galaxy S26 will be slimmer than predecessor, Tesla’s China sales plunge

There’s a fresh leak of the Samsung Galaxy S26 to talk about, and it looks as though the standard model of the 2026 flagship series is going to be slimmer than its predecessor – and pack in a wireless charging upgrade too. The leak comes from the usually reliable @UniverseIce, and shows an outline rendering of the Galaxy S26. The phone is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S25 sometime in the first few months of next year. According to this unverified information, the Galaxy S26 is going to measure 6.9 mm front to back. That beats the 7.2 mm thickness of the Samsung Galaxy S25. Tech Radar

Rachel Reeves has been warned that plans to raise taxes for charging companies will slam the brakes on Labour’s electric car ambitions. Nine charging companies have written to the Treasury urging her to reverse a decision to impose business rates on parking bays featuring electric car chargers. The group warns that the plans will raise the cost of charging electric vehicles (EVs) by hundreds of pounds and put £8bn of planned investment at risk. Telegraph

Meta on Friday floated plans to invest $600 billion in US infrastructure and jobs by 2028 as part of a massive datacenter expansion. The lofty goal eclipses OpenAI’s $500 billion Stargate initiative. But like its rival, Meta can’t actually afford the infrastructure project CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised President Donald Trump. For Meta to realize the $600 billion goal by the end of 2028, it would need to increase its capital expenditures nearly threefold from the $70-72 billion it expects to spend in 2025. The Register



Tesla’s domestic sales in China have plunged to their lowest level in three years, marking a significant setback in the world’s most competitive electric vehicle market. The company sold just 26,006 vehicles in October. This figure represents a sharp 35.8% drop compared to the previous year, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The disappointing performance caused Tesla’s market share to fall dramatically to a three-year low of just 3.2%, down from 8.7% in September. Tech Digest

On November 2, 2025, Knownsec, a prominent Chinese cybersecurity firm with established ties to the Chinese government, suffered a catastrophic data breach that exposed over 12,000 classified documents. The leaked materials, which initially surfaced on GitHub before being removed for terms-of-service violations, revealed critical intelligence about China’s cyber arsenal, including sophisticated hacking tools, internal operational procedures, and comprehensive global surveillance target lists. Cyberpress

Social media misinformation is driving men to NHS clinics in search of testosterone therapy they don’t need, adding pressure to already stretched waiting lists, doctors have said. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is a prescription-only treatment recommended under national guidelines for men with a clinically proven deficiency, confirmed by symptoms and repeated blood tests. But a wave of viral videos on TikTok and Instagram have begun marketing blood tests as a means of accessing testosterone as lifestyle supplement. The Guardian

Why bother getting a Ranger Rover Velar, BMW X3 or Volvo XC60 when you can buy an Omoda 9 for less? It looks kinda the same, and comes with leather seats and Apple CarPlay.

Image credit: Omoda

And all of that before we even consider whether the Omoda 9 is actually a good car — which it is. Suddenly, the case is becoming extremely compelling indeed. Countrylife

