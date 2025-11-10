I’m a real estate expert – here are 8 hacks to make your home irresistible to buyers 



According to research by Zoopla, selling a property can take anywhere between four to eight months. To reduce this timeline, people can stage their homes and entice potential buyers with several strategic steps.

Saif Derzi, founder of property information site Property Buyers Today, shares 8 insider tricks for leaving a lasting impression during viewings, including maximising natural light, neutralizing odours and emphasizing unique features.

1. Neutralise odours and appeal to their sense of smell First impressions count. When selling a home, it’s essential to consider the first things people will think about when they walk into a space. This includes their sense of smell, as smell can trigger memories, encourage emotion and change moods.

Unpleasant odours can be an instant deal-breaker. Sellers should try to remove any lingering smells before a viewing, such as cigarette smoke and cooking smells, by opening windows to air out the rooms and using air fresheners. Make sure to also wash towels and bedding to avoid any damp or musty smells that can linger throughout the home.

2. Remember to utilize natural light to your advantage There’s no denying that atmosphere is everything when selling a property. According to the experts, buyers are drawn to bright and inviting homes, so use natural light to your advantage.

Natural light can be emphasised by cleaning all windows. Not only do dust, dirt and smudges reduce the amount of sunlight that enters a room, but clean windows are also one of the best ways to ensure the space looks well-maintained. Ensure all curtains are open and that blinds are up during viewings too.

Additionally, mirrors can play a massive role in making a home seem brighter and more inviting as they reflect light. Place them in the darker areas of the house, including corners of rooms, poorly lit corridors and rooms with smaller windows to open up the space.

3. Remove personalised items from the space

Potential buyers want to envision themselves living in the property, not the sellers, so consider depersonalizing the space and creating a blank canvas for the buyer. This may include removing some family photos or children’s drawings.

4. Don’t forget to spruce up any outdoor areas

According to an Index Digital Survey, 57% of Brits believe selling a house is the most stressful event people go through in life, beating huge milestones such as having a child and getting a divorce. So, it’s understandable that some people may overlook some details.

The garden, however, should not be one of them. Every outdoor area should be maintained, including painting the front door, mowing the grass and clearing any rubbish. Small touches like this add up to create a welcoming environment.



5. Consider removing any pets from the property before viewings

Sellers should consider temporarily relocating pets from their property before any pre-planned viewings. This may seem excessive, but any smells or belongings, such as food bowls, litter boxes and toys, could be enough to deter potential buyers.

6. Highlight the unique features and selling points of a property To stand out from the crowd, sellers can entice potential buyers by highlighting unique features within their properties. Whether the property features a warm fireplace, countryside views, or open-plan living, these unique aspects should be highlighted to leave a lasting impression on potential buyers.

7. Stop overlooking simple fixes and repairs

Minor repairs in the home are often overlooked. For example, a squeaky door may frustrate homeowners, but they may not go out of their way to fix the issue as soon as possible. However, to a prospective buyer, this may be the difference between closing a sale and losing another potential buyer.

Repairs should be completed to the best standard, instead of simply covering up an issue with paint or a photo frame. The experts recommend hiring professionals to conduct repairs throughout the home before arranging viewings, including everything from leaky taps to peeling wallpaper. 8. Don’t forget to deep clean and declutter

Finally, in the busyness of daily life, it’s easy to let living spaces accumulate clutter. However, a spotless, clutter-free home not only looks more spacious, but also suggests to buyers that the property has been well-maintained.

Don’t forget to scrub skirting boards and clean grout in bathrooms, which can be easily missed details.

By following these tips, sellers can create a welcoming environment that boosts the appeal of the property to attract potential buyers. Property Buyers Today

