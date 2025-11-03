Football Manager 26 adds women’s teams, Ray-Ban/Meta Gen 2 glasses reviewed



The most recent edition of the Football Manager game was played by a mind-blowing 20 million people. But last year a new game wasn’t released, for the first time in its 20-year history. That’s due to significant delays as its studio, Sports Interactive, made massive changes to refresh the series. Usually, minor tweaks and features are added in new versions. But when Football Manager 26 finally releases on 4 November it will be closer to a complete rewrite of everything before. In particular, it will be the first game ever to feature women’s football, including around 40,000 players from 14 leagues. BBC

Xbox has essentially thrown in the towel when it comes to console wars as it moves away from consoles in general. Don’t get consoles confused with hardware though, as Xbox has made it very clear that production on new hardware will continue for the foreseeable future, including a next-gen system that sounds like a console/PC hybrid. The latest leaks and rumours suggest the next Xbox device will be priced and supported like a PC, allowing users to access Steam as well as Xbox games through Xbox Game Pass and the like. Gaming Bible



The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses are very good smart glasses. If you’re into face computers, these will do what you want them to do. They snap pictures, record video, play music, and take calls. You can use AI voice commands to find your way around, translate foreign languages live, or inquire about what kind of spider happens to be dangling right in front of your face at the moment. The $379 frames are Meta’s entry-level smart glasses, and a direct successor to the original that became a smash hit. Wired



Looking for an extremely versatile security camera that won’t break the bank? Then Aqara’s latest model, the G100, is definitely worth checking out. Offering IP65 water resistance, it can be used indoors or outdoors, and is compatible with various smart home platforms including Apple Home, Google Home and Alexa. Other key features include a MicroSD card slot for storing up to 512GB footage locally while full AI-based detection of humans, pets and parcels is available for those subscribing to Aqara’s HomeGuardian plan. TechRadar

Tony Blair has said “history won’t forgive us” if the UK falls behind in the race to harness quantum computing, a frontier technology predicted to trigger the next wave of breakthroughs in everything from drug design to climate modelling. The former British Labour prime minister, whose thinktank and consultancy, the Tony Blair Institute, is backed by tech industry leaders including the Oracle founder, Larry Ellison, warned: “The country risks failing to convert its leadership in quantum research.” The Guardian



Cybercriminals have claimed responsibility for a major data breach at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), saying they stole records belonging to approximately 1.2 million students, alumni and donors. The attack was followed by the sending of a mass, offensive email to hundreds of thousands of recipients using a compromised university system. The unnamed threat actor told BleepingComputer they gained “full access” to the university’s systems by compromising a single employee’s PennKey Single Sign-On (SSO) account. Tech Digest

