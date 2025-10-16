ChatGPT to allow erotica for verified adult users, OpenAI losing 3x more than earning



OpenAI plans to allow a wider range of content, including erotica for verified adults, on its popular chatbot ChatGPT from December. CEO Sam Altman announced the move, framing it as part of the company’s new principle to “treat adult users like adults,” and to enable the chatbot to behave in a more “human-like way.” Strong commercial imperatives drive the decision. With the AI market intensely competitive, allowing adult content is a strategy, reminiscent of rival xAI’s Grok, to attract more paying subscribers and ensure the company maintains its exponential growth curve. Despite its rapid adoption, OpenAI has not yet achieved profitability, making the push for market share and revenue crucial. Tech Digest

OpenAI is losing about three times more money than it’s earning, and 95 percent of those using ChatGPT, which generates roughly 70 percent of the company’s recurring revenue, aren’t paying a dime to help stem the losses. For this level of success, the company is reportedly valued at about $500 billion, even as it commits to spending more than $1 trillion that it doesn’t have in partnership deals over the next five years. According to a report published last month in The Information, OpenAI during the first half of 2025 collected $4.3 billion in revenue while still posting a net loss of $13.5 billion during that six month period. The Register

Spotify has announced it is teaming up with the world’s biggest music companies to develop “responsible” artificial intelligence products that respect artists’ copyright. The market-leading music streamer is collaborating with the Sony, Universal and Warner music groups – whose combined rosters feature artists including Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift – to create new AI features. Spotify did not give details of what the new products would entail, but the company said artists would not be forced to participate, and their copyright would not be violated. The Guardian



Apple today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even faster, more capable, and delivers a huge leap in AI performance. The M5 chip features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 3.5x the AI performance and up to 1.6x faster graphics than the previous generation. M5 also includes a faster and more efficient CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth that accelerates everything from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) on device. TechPowerUp

For almost two decades, rumours have swirled about a handheld Xbox console to rival Nintendo and PlayStation. Now, it’s finally here. The ROG Xbox Ally has been released worldwide, putting an end to the speculation. It works natively with Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service out of the box, meaning members will start off with hundreds of games in their library. But its big trick is that it’s really a portable computer running Windows, meaning most digital PC games people already own will work too – so long as they don’t need a keyboard and mouse to play. BBC

Aside from the Magic8 and Magic8 Pro smartphones, Honor yesterday unveiled the MagicPad3 Pro 13.3 tablet and Watch 5 Pro. The tablet comes with a 13.3-inch LCD screen with 3200×2136 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset at the helm, 12/16GB of RAM, 256/512GB of storage, and a 12,450 mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.



It boasts a 13 MP rear camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 9 MP front camera. It measures 293.88 x 201.38 x 5.79 mm and weighs 595g. It comes with MagicOS 10.0 based on Android 16, and is offered in white, gold, and gray. GSM Arena

