

A new study by GEO Agency Reboot Online reveals the countries where women are most likely to build immense fortunes from scratch .

While women represent only 13% of the world’s billionaires, and a mere 3.6% are self-made, their influence is growing rapidly. Since 2015, the number of self-made female billionaires has jumped by an impressive 81%, with their combined wealth now exceeding $1.7 trillion. The United States, China, and Germany lead the world in this category.

The United States has the most self-made female billionaires worldwide

The United States leads the world with 51 self-made female billionaires. This is 38% more than China, which ranks second. The US has a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and venture capital networks, as well as a culture that encourages innovation and risk-taking. With a supportive system for startups, access to global markets and a focus on financial independence, the US remains the top hub for female financial success.

Notable figures include Lyndal Stephens Greth, who chairs Endeavour Energy Resources and has a net worth of $25.8 billion. She is the second-wealthiest woman in the world and represents the vast fortunes generated in the energy sector. In the tech sector, Lucy Guo, co-founder of Scale AI, became the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire at 30, surpassing global icons like Taylor Swift.

China ranks second with 37 self-made female billionaires

China holds the second position with 37 self-made female billionaires. Their success reflects the country’s rapid growth and tech-driven economy. With an average age of 58, they are the second youngest group globally, highlighting how China is generating wealth at a younger age than most other countries. Among them is Zhou Chaonan, chair of Range Intelligent Computing Technology Group, with a net worth of $7.3 billion. She ranks 13th globally among the wealthiest self-made women.

Germany has the youngest self-made female billionaires

Germany ranks third with 18 self-made female billionaires. The country boasts one of the youngest average ages on the list at just 56, reflecting strength in publishing, media, and healthcare. Christiane Schoeller, with a net worth of $5.4 billion, holds a significant stake in Holtzbrinck Publishing Group.

Additionally, Katharina von Baumbach, valued at over $5 billion at just 25 years old, represents a new generation of wealth and plays an active role in Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s largest privately held pharmaceutical companies. Both Schoeller and Baumbach rank 24th globally among the wealthiest self-made women.

The United Kingdom placed sixth with 3 self-made female billionaires

The United Kingdom is ranked sixth with three self-made female billionaires. While their numbers are few, their impact is considerable. With the highest average age on the list at 71, they bring decades of business experience. The most prominent is Denise Coates, co-CEO of Bet365, one of the world’s largest online gambling companies. Worth $7.3 billion, she owns 50% of the company, which now facilitates over $65 billion in bets each year, and ranks 13th globally among the wealthiest self-made women.

Countries with the most self-made female billionaires

Rank Country Current average age of self-made billionaires Number of self-made female billionaires 1. United States 62 51 2. China 58 37 3. Germany 56 18 4. India 65 9 5. Turkey 68 4 6. United Kingdom 71 3

