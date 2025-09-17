ChatGPT developing age-verification system for under-18s, Meta smartglasses leaked

OpenAI will restrict how ChatGPT responds to a user it suspects is under 18, unless that user passes the company’s age estimation technology or provides ID, after legal action from the family of a 16-year-old who killed himself in April after months of conversations with the chatbot. OpenAI was prioritising “safety ahead of privacy and freedom for teens”, chief executive Sam Altman said in a blog post on Tuesday, stating “minors need significant protection”. The company said that the way ChatGPT responds to a 15-year-old should look different to the way it responds to an adult. The Guardian

Most people are using ChatGPT to ask questions and get advice, new data from its developer OpenAI has revealed. Although AI bots can do anything from coding to drafting emails or even helping users to imagine and play, around 49% of the requests sent to ChatGPT since November 2022 were people asking the bot questions and looking for information. The report by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) and OpenAI is the biggest study of its kind and draws from the huge amount of data collected by OpenAI. Sky News

It seems Meta has a new generation of smart glasses to show off at Connect this week, and it appears we’ve just got an eye-full of the long-rumored version with a built-in display, previously codenamed ‘Hypernova’. As first reported by UploadVR, Meta seems to have leaked the next slate of smart glasses built in collaboration with Essilor Luxottica. The video below, which was reposted by XR analyst Brad Lynch, was unlisted on Meta’s YouTube channel before being deleted. RoadtoVR

New Meta smartglasses with display leaked via an unlisted video on their own YouTube channel Along with their EMG wristband, and other smartglass models they plan to show off this week at Meta Connect pic.twitter.com/8tTlmaeQ0a — SadlyItsDadley (@SadlyItsBradley) September 15, 2025

A deal has been made between the US and China to keep TikTok running in the US, according to President Donald Trump. “We have a deal on TikTok, I’ve reached a deal with China, I’m going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a state visit to the UK. The social media platform, which is run by Chinese company ByteDance, was told it had to sell its US operations or risk being shut down. However, Trump has repeatedly delayed the ban since it was first announced in January. BBC

Some of the biggest US technology companies have pledged billions of pounds of investment to turbocharge Britain’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry, as the two countries announce a landmark technology deal. Nvidia, Microsoft, Open AI and Google made a flurry of announcements to coincide with President Trump‘s state visit to the UK. They include plans to build data centres and invest in AI research and engineering. Sir Keir Starmer described the agreement, which both leaders will sign over the coming days, as “a generational step change” in Britain’s relationship with the US. Sky News

Huawei is gearing up to launch its Watch GT 6 series and Watch Ultimate 2 later this week, and we’ve already seen detailed leaks regarding their design and specs. The latest addition to the specs table is updated water resistance.



Huawei Watch GT 6/Watch Ultimate teasers

One of the new watches will follow in the footsteps of last year’s Huawei Watch Ultimate and bring a dive-proof casing. Most smartwatches are 5ATM rated which is good for dives at up to 50 meters depth. Last year’s Huawei Watch Ultimate was the first smartwatch from the brand to be certified at 10ATM, i.e. 100 meters depth. GSM Arena

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related