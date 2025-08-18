

The US electric vehicle (EV) market appears to have hit a plateau, with new analysis revealing that market share for battery-electric vehicles has remained flat despite a moderate increase in registrations. According to recent data from S&P Global Mobility, EVs accounted for just 8.6% of the light-vehicle market in June, a slight decline from the 8.8% share recorded a year prior. For the first half of 2025, the market share inched up by only a tenth of a percentage point to 7.5%. This stagnation comes as a surprise to many industry observers and is attributed to a combination of factors. A primary concern is the high average transaction price for EVs. TechDigest

It looks like we’re going to see a battle of the super slim smartphones this year, as not long ago, the 5.8mm thick Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched, and we’re expecting the iPhone 17 Air to follow very soon – a phone that could be even slimmer. Tipsters haven’t yet settled on exactly how thick Apple’s upcoming phone will be, with various sources putting it at between 5.0mm and 6.0mm. But the bulk of recent leaks position it somewhere in the middle of those figures, with 5.44mm, 5.5mm, and 5.65mm having been put forward by separate sources. Tech Radar

It’s almost time for the next generation of Google Pixel phones – this year’s Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20, and we’re expecting full reveals for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold (the latter of which was teased in a recent video). The Pixel 10 series is slated to come with a handful of decent upgrades, some of which could push Google’s phones ahead of big-name rivals. Specifically, we’re expecting 60W fast charging for all models, a telephoto camera for the base Pixel 10, and maybe even an IP68 resistance rating for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Tech Radar



A US senator is opening an investigation into Meta after a leaked document reportedly showed the tech giant’s artificial intelligence (AI) was permitted to have “sensual” and “romantic” chats with children. The internal document, obtained by Reuters, was reportedly titled “GenAI: Content Risk Standards”. Republican Senator Josh Hawley called the document “reprehensible and outrageous” and has asked to see the document alongside a list of products it relates to. A Meta spokesperson told the BBC: “The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed.” BBC

German car making giant Volkswagen (VW) has introduced a subscription for UK customers wanting to increase the power of some of its electric cars. Those who buy an eligible car in its ID.3 range can choose to pay extra if they want to unlock the full power of the engine inside the vehicle. VW says the “optional power upgrade” will cost £16.50 per month or £165 annually – or people can choose to pay £649 for a lifetime subscription. The firm said it was “offering customers choice” with the feature. Auto Express, who first reported the story, said a lifetime subscription would be for the car rather than the individual – meaning the upgrade would remain on the car if it was sold on. BBC

Recently, OpenAI ChatGPT users were shocked – shocked, I tell you! – to discover that their searches were appearing in Google search. You morons! What do you think AI chatbots are doing? Doing all your homework for free or a mere $20 a month? I think not! When you ask an AI chatbot for an answer, whether it’s about the role of tariffs in decreasing prices (spoiler: tariffs increase them,); whether your girlfriend is really that into you; or, my particular favorite, “How to Use a Microwave Without Summoning Satan,” OpenAI records your questions. And, until recently, Google kept the records for anyone who is search savvy to find them. The Register

