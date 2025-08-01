Spotify faces artist backlash, ChatGPT deletes chat discoverability on Google Search



Spotify, the world’s biggest music streaming platform, is facing a growing backlash after its CEO, Daniel Ek, renewed his investment in a German company developing AI military technology. The move has prompted a number of independent musicians to remove their work from the platform in protest, reigniting the long-standing debate over artist compensation and corporate ethics in the digital age. The controversy centres on Ek’s investment firm, Prima Materia, which recently participated in a new €600 million funding round for Helsing, a startup specializing in AI systems for military drones and warfare. Ek has been involved with Helsing since 2021 and also serves as its chairman. Tech Digest

Google is unveiling the Pixel 10 family on August 20, and the Pixel Watch 4 will join the phones. Earlier this month, there was a rumor telling us how much the Pixel Watch 4 would cost in Europe, and today it’s time to have the pricing conversation again, only this time for the US market. Over there, the watch is allegedly going to start at $349 in 41mm with Wi-Fi-only. The LTE-capable 41mm watch will be $399. If you want the 45mm Pixel Watch 4, it will be $399 with Wi-Fi-only and $449 with LTE. GSM Arena

OpenAI has rolled back a feature that allowed ChatGPT conversations shared via link to appear in Google Search results. The company confirms it has disabled the toggle that enabled shared chats to be “discoverable” by search engines and is working to remove existing indexed links. When users shared a ChatGPT conversation using the platform’s built-in “Share” button, they were given the option to make the chat visible in search engines. That feature, introduced quietly earlier this year, caused concern after thousands of personal chats started showing up in search results. Search Engine Journal

The world’s “oldest baby” has been born in the United States. Entering the world on 26 July, Thaddeus Daniel Pierce was born from an embryo that had been stored in a tank for just over 30 years, as reported by MIT Technology Review. That embryo was “adopted” from the biological mother, who had kept it frozen since 1994, by Lindsey and Tim Pierce, who live in Ohio. It was transferred into Lindsey’s uterus in November 2024, who gave birth to baby Thaddeus at the weekend. Sky News



The best security cameras usually keep things pretty simple when it comes to design. You might get the occasional solar panel or built-in floodlight, but for the most part, they all follow a similar look. That’s why Tapo’s latest release really caught my eye, and I think it might be my favourite camera design to date. The Tapo C246D Dual Lens 2K Pan Tilt Security Camera is Tapo’s first model with two 2K 3MP lenses, letting you monitor two different areas of your property at the same time. T3.com

Apple has addressed yield issues with the scratch resistant anti-reflective display layer that it wants to use for some iPhone 17 models, and now it looks like the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max might feature the upgraded technology.



A reliable source that spoke to MacRumors said Apple suppliers have been able to achieve a high enough yield on the anti-reflective glass to support mass production. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max will get the new display technology, but it won’t be coming to the ‌iPhone 17‌ or the iPhone 17 Air. Mac Rumors

