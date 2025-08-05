Motorola announces collab with Swarovski for foldable phone

Motorola has announced “The Brilliant Collection,” a new collaboration with Swarovski Crystals that aims to fuse cutting-edge technology with high-fashion luxury.

This new release introduces reimagined versions of the iconic motorola razr 60 and the sleek moto buds loop, both adorned with dazzling Swarovski crystals and designed to make a bold lifestyle statement.

At the heart of this exclusive collection is the motorola razr 60, presented in a PANTONE Ice Melt finish with a 3D quilted pattern. This foldable smartphone is accented with 35 hand-set Swarovski crystals, including a prominent 26-facet gem strategically placed on its hinge. Even the volume keys feature a crystal-inspired design.

Motorola claims that the razr’s instantly recognizable silhouette is transformed into a “couture creation,” radiating confidence and commanding attention. A matching premium crossbody case is also included to ensure both style and protection.

Complementing the smartphone are the moto buds loop with Sound by Bose, now also available in the Ice Melt colorway. These open-ear earbuds deliver “crystal-clear audio” that “sparkles as brilliantly as the Swarovski crystals,” effortlessly blending exceptional sound quality with distinctive personal style.

Their open-ear design allows users to remain connected to their surroundings, making them ideal for various activities from commuting to running. The lightweight frame and refined silhouette are crafted for secure and comfortable extended wear.

“The Brilliant Collection” marks the debut of “Motorola Collections,” a new initiative from Motorola focused on limited-edition, curated drops that merge artistry and technology in unexpected, high-style ways.

Motorola claims this strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to spotlighting elite craftsmanship, purposeful innovation, and unique pairings that redefine the personal technology experience.

“The Brilliant Collection” will be available soon in EMEA, with limited quantities, and is just the first in a series of curated device collections from Motorola. Prices haven’t yet been confirmed but no doubt they won’t be cheap!

