AOL pulls plug on dial-up internet after 34 years (yes we assumed it happened years ago)

In a development that has surprised many who assumed the service was long gone, AOL has announced that it will finally discontinue its dial-up internet service after 34 years.

The company, a pioneer of consumer-grade internet in the 1990s, confirmed on its website that the service will officially cease on September 30, 2025.

The news marks the end of an era defined by a distinctive high-pitched chirping sound and the ubiquitous “You’ve got mail!” greeting. For those of a certain age, the service is also synonymous with the free trial CDs that seemed to appear everywhere from magazines to mailboxes.

AOL’s dial-up connected users to the World Wide Web via a conventional telephone line, a method that has long since been replaced by modern, high-speed broadband connections.

Now part of the Yahoo family, AOL stated: “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet.”

The company confirmed that, along with the dial-up service itself, the associated AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser will also be retired. The change, while not affecting AOL’s email service, is a tangible sign of the dramatic evolution of internet technology.

The legacy of dial-up is a testament to the rapid advances in digital communication. The maximum speed of a dial-up connection, around 56 Kbps, is now considered practically unusable for modern web browsing, streaming, or gaming.

The retirement of the service brings to a close a foundational chapter in internet history, as the last remaining users of this archaic technology are forced to finally make the switch to broadband. The move formalizes the end of a service that, for many, was their very first gateway to the internet.

