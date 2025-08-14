AI ‘hearing glasses’ developed, Man hospitalised after following medical advice on ChatGPT

​​​​​​​

New “hearing glasses” are being created that use artificial intelligence to help people hear conversations more clearly in real-time. Scientists in Scotland are developing a prototype set of glasses that combine lip-reading technology, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to clean up conversations in people’s hearing aids. The smart glasses are fitted with a camera that records dialogue and uses visual cues to detect the main speaker. The wearer’s phone then sends the recording to a cloud server, where the speaker’s voice is isolated and background noise removed. Sky News

Stripe has apologised after staff wrongly said it would no longer process the payments of LGBTQ+ related content or goods. The firm, which millions of global businesses rely on for their online transactions, has come under fire for being one of several payment processors to not allow itself to be used for purchases of adult content online. But when some called to complain, they were told the ban in fact extended to all LGBTQ+ content – including material which wasn’t adult or explicit in nature. “The information given by our support team was totally wrong,” a Stripe spokesperson told the BBC.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 17 at the start of September and it looks like that could mean news about a fresh price. The last set of iPhones to create this price jump were the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That jump is expected to happen again with the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple may drop the current 128GB model in favour of 256GB as the entry storage capacity. This is what it did previously with a price jump of $50. Recent rumours suggest that’s about to happen again. T3.com



A US medical journal has issued a stark warning against using artificial intelligence for health issues after a 60-year-old man was hospitalised for three weeks after following medical advice from ChatGPT. The patient developed a rare condition called bromism after the chatbot recommended he replace table salt with sodium bromide to reduce his salt intake. According to a paper published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the man “decided to conduct the personal experiment” over a period of three months. This led to him developing bromism, a condition once common in the 19th century when bromine tablets were used as a sedative. Tech Digest

British visits to popular pornography sites have slumped following the introduction of strict age checks last month, data shows. Daily visits to Pornhub, the UK’s most used porn site, fell from 3.6m on 24 July, the day before age-gating was introduced, to 1.9m on 8 August, a drop of 47%. At the next most popular sites, XVideos and xHamster, visits fell 47% and 39% over the same period, according to the data from Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company. The data, first reported by the Financial Times, appears to show the impact of strict age-checking rules from 25 July under the Online Safety Act. The Guardian

After years of rumors and speculation, OpenAI’s next-gen GPT-5 language model is finally here. But while many of those early rumors claimed that the next major ChatGPT model would achieve artificial general intelligence or AGI, that’s not the case. GPT-5 does not surpass human-level intelligence, although it’s smarter and more capable than any of its predecessors. Despite the improvements, however, it has garnered significant and widespread backlash across the internet. So what does GPT-5 bring to the table and why have so many loyal users already turned their back on it? Android Authority

