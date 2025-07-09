Think your hotel room is safe? 5 ways hackers can target you on vacation



As vacation season peaks, cybercriminals are just getting to work. Many travellers don’t realize that their hotel rooms can be hotspots for digital threats – making seemingly relaxing getaways a risky moment for their personal data and devices.

“Cybersecurity doesn’t go on holiday just because you do. Even in your hotel room, hackers can exploit weak spots in public infrastructure and devices to access your information. That’s why travellers need to take digital security seriously – especially when relying on unfamiliar networks abroad,” says Matas Cenys, Senior product owner at Saily .

Here are five ways your devices can be hacked on vacation – and how to stay safe with smart precautions and secure mobile connectivity.

1. Hotel Wi-Fi: Protect your connection

Public Wi-Fi is convenient, but it’s also one of the easiest gateways for hackers. In hotels, cybercriminals can exploit network vulnerabilities by either infecting the hotel’s legitimate Wi-Fi or setting up fake hotspots – “evil twins” – that look like official hotel networks but are designed to steal your data.

What to do: Always confirm the correct network name with hotel staff. Even better, avoid public Wi-Fi entirely by using mobile data, which provides secure and affordable internet access.

2. USB charging ports: Stick to the socket

USB ports in hotel rooms may be convenient, especially for international travellers, but they’re not always safe. Modified ports can enable “juice jacking” – a method where malware is transferred to your phone via the USB cable, allowing hackers to steal passwords, credit card numbers, or even your location.

What to do: Use your own charger and plug it directly into a power socket. For extra protection, consider travelling with a USB data blocker or a portable power bank.

3. Smart TVs: Don’t let your screen spy on you

Smart TVs in hotel rooms often come equipped with cameras, microphones, and access to streaming services – and they’re sometimes poorly secured. Hackers can exploit these devices to eavesdrop, watch, or capture login credentials.

What to do: Avoid logging into apps using personal accounts. Unplug the TV when not in use, and cover the camera if possible.

4. Automatic connections: Disable and defend

Most smartphones are set to connect automatically to known Wi-Fi networks, but this can backfire when you’re surrounded by insecure or malicious networks. Devices can reconnect without you noticing – even when you’re not in the room.

What to do: Turn off auto-connect for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Enable security apps like firewalls or VPNs, and make sure they’re set to launch automatically if you do connect to public networks.

5. Phishing scams: Don’t let your guard down

Advanced cybercriminal groups like DarkHotel have been known to target high-profile travellers at luxury hotels with phishing campaigns and malware-laced networks. Their phishing emails are convincing, highly personalized, and designed to slip past even careful eyes.

What to do: Be vigilant. Avoid clicking suspicious links or downloading unknown attachments – even while on vacation. Keeping your software and apps updated can also reduce vulnerabilities.

Whether you’re traveling for work or relaxation, make sure your devices are protected – so your memories are the only thing you bring home from your trip.

