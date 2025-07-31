Singer Jess Glynne labels White House meme sick, TikTok to alert parents when teens post public video

British singer Jess Glynne has expressed her disgust after the White House used a viral meme featuring her song Hold My Hand in a video promoting deportations. The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the White House on Wednesday, showed handcuffed individuals being escorted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) onto a GlobalX flight. The video controversially overlaid audio from the popular Jet2holidays advert, which includes Glynne’s 2015 hit and a cheerful voiceover stating, “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday.” Jess Glynne quickly responded on Instagram, stating: “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity and spreading positivity.” Tech Digest

TikTok will now alert parents when their teenager posts a public video, as part of new safety tools launched this week. Just days after the UK introduced sweeping new internet safety rules, the social media company released more protections for young users. One new feature alerts parents, via the platform’s ‘family pairing’ setting, when their teen makes a public post. Parents can also receive notifications when their child reports a video, although they won’t be able to view the reported content. Sky News

Five million extra online age checks a day are being carried out in the UK since the introduction of age-gating for pornography sites, according to new data. The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) said there had been a sharp increase in additional age checks in the UK since Friday, when age verification became mandatory for accessing pornography under the Online Safety Act. “As a result of new codes under the Online Safety Act coming into force on Friday, we have seen an additional 5m age checks on a daily basis,” said Iain Corby, the executive director of the AVPA. The Guardian

A tech worker has reportedly turned down a $1bn (£750m) pay deal to join Mark Zuckerberg’s artificial intelligence (AI) unit amid an escalating war for talent in Silicon Valley. Mr Zuckerberg’s Meta reportedly offered several researchers who work at Thinking Machines, a San Francisco-based AI start-up, packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars to join the social media giant. One of those packages would have been worth as much as $1bn over several years, according to a report from Wired. Telegraph

TikTok has removed a video by businesswoman and beauty influencer Huda Kattan in which she promoted conspiracy theories about Israel. The Iraqi-American entrepreneur, who is founder and CEO of the popular Huda Beauty brand, said in a video posted on Sunday that Israel was responsible for “every world war” including World War One and World War Two, as well as the September 11 and 7 October attacks. The American Jewish Committee said she was “using her massive platform to spread vile antisemitic conspiracy theories”. BBC

Google’s NotebookLM is getting a new Video Overviews feature that uses AI to create slideshows with narration. The feature is rolling out now in English, and Google says that support for “more languages” is coming soon. “You can think of these as a visual alternative to Audio Overviews: the AI host creates new visuals to help illustrate points while also pulling in images, diagrams, quotes and numbers from your documents,” according to a blog post. The Verge

