Samsung unveils slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 7, OpenAI to introduce web browser

At a Samsung Unpacked event attended by sister publication Tech Digest, the South Korean manufacturer launched its slimmest foldable smartphone to date, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The new device integrates a refined design, advanced camera capabilities, and Samsung’s latest AI features, aiming to combine the portability of a traditional smartphone with the expanded functionality of a tablet. When unfolded, the device presents a larger, more immersive display, optimized for multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. It operates on the new One UI 8 operating system, which incorporates intelligent, multimodal AI agents tailored for the foldable experience. Tech Digest

Following what seemed like an eternity of leaks and rumors, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 yesterday, accompanied by the Fan Edition Z Flip 7. As is the norm in the tech industry, the focus now shifts to the brand’s upcoming devices. In that spirit, a Samsung executive has now revealed the company’s plans for its Galaxy Tab S10 refresh. In response to Android Authority’s question about the Galaxy Tab S11’s arrival, a Samsung South Africa executive told the publication that the company will launch a refresh “shortly.” Android Police

When you’re out enjoying the great outdoors, the last thing you want to do is ruin your experience by constantly having to check your phone for directions. That’s doubly true when you’re running or cycling, where a distraction like a phone could be a real nuisance. If you have a Garmin wearable, though, you won’t need to worry about that, as Garmin has just added Google Maps to its fitness tracker app store. The idea is you’ll get turn-by-turn directions on your wrist, enabling you to keep your phone in your pocket or your bag. Tech Radar

OpenAI is planning to introduce a web browser that would be available as an alternative to Safari and Google Chrome, reports Reuters. The AI-powered web browser is “close” to being ready to launch, and it will debut in the coming weeks.



The OpenAI browser will use artificial intelligence to change how consumers browse the web, and it will give OpenAI access to the very web search data that has allowed Google Chrome to remain the top browser option. OpenAI has asked for Google’s search data to improve SearchGPT in the past, but Google refused. MacRumors

Three male teenagers and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with cyber attacks on UK retailers Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods. Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) teamed up with local police forces to take the four individuals into custody early on Thursday morning. The cyber attacks, which took place earlier this year, have been linked to a cybercrime network dubbed Scattered Spider. The hacks cost M&S £300m after the retailer was forced to halt online sales. Telegraph

A robot has performed realistic surgery on its own with 100% accuracy, researchers have announced. In a “major leap” towards using more robots in operating theatres, a machine trained on the videos of surgeries was able to remove a gallbladder from a life-like patient. The robot was said to have operated with the expertise of a skilled human surgeon, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers in the US, even during unexpected scenarios typical in real-life medical emergencies. Sky News

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related