Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 reviewed, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra features dual telephoto camera



My mind is reeling. How is this flagship Android 16 phone unfolding into an 8-inch tablet? What appears to be one device is cleaved in two, split neatly down the middle to reveal an expansive, touch-friendly and multi-tasking-friendly display. I am flabbergasted. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t just move the size and weight needle for Samsung‘s foldables; it sends it off the dial into uncharted territory. Starting at 8.9mm thick when folded (that’s just 0.7mm thicker than the 8.2mm Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra), the Z Fold 7 unfolds to reveal an impossibly svelte 4.2mm thin chassis. Tech Radar

Chinese cars have been stealing a march on the UK market of late. Despite their infancy, a number of East Asian newcomers have well and truly stamped their mark this year, latest industry sales figures show. In June, BYD, officially now the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker, sold more cars in Britain than Mazda, Mini, Citroen and Dacia – a remarkable achievement for a brand that launched in the UK only two years ago. Given that a decade ago, Chinese brands had little to zero presence in the UK, the speed and scale of their recent growth is unprecedented. ThisIsMoney The number of videos online of child sexual abuse generated by artificial intelligence has surged as paedophiles have pounced on developments in the technology. The Internet Watch Foundation said AI videos of abuse had “crossed the threshold” of being near-indistinguishable from “real imagery” and had sharply increased in prevalence online this year. In the first six months of 2025, the UK-based internet safety watchdog verified 1,286 AI-made videos with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that broke the law, compared with two in the same period last year. The Guardian Microsoft is now starting to change its Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to a newly designed black version. It’s the first major change to the BSOD since Microsoft added a sad face to the screen in Windows 8, and Microsoft is now removing that frowning face and QR code in favor of a more simplified black screen. The new BSOD is rolling out to Windows 11 Release Preview users today, meaning it should appear for all Windows 11 users in a matter of weeks. The Verge

It’s debatable which frontier is the most contested at the moment – battery size, charging speed, or camera hardware. What is undeniable, however, is that cameras were the focus for Huawei when making the Pura 80 Ultra. The Pura 80 Ultra’s camera credentials read like a best-of-the-best and border on sci-fi when you get to that zoom installation. So let’s talk about it.

Dubbed the industry’s first switchable dual telephoto camera, the system puts an 83mm f/2.4 (3.7x) equivalent lens and a 200mm f/3.6 (that’s 10x though the official lens specs are 9.4x) one in front of a 1/1.28-inch sensor – the largest behind a telephoto camera in a phone to date! GSM Arena

The number of videos online of child sexual abuse generated by artificial intelligence has surged as paedophiles have pounced on developments in the technology. The Internet Watch Foundation said AI videos of abuse had “crossed the threshold” of being near-indistinguishable from “real imagery” and had sharply increased in prevalence online this year. In the first six months of 2025, the UK-based internet safety watchdog verified 1,286 AI-made videos with child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that broke the law, compared with two in the same period last year. The Guardian



Hyundai has unveiled its highly anticipated IONIQ 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, aiming to set a new benchmark for high-performance electric vehicles. At the heart of the IONIQ 6 N’s technical advances is its sophisticated onboard technology. The “N Active Sound +” system provides a dynamic audio experience, powered by a stereo sound source and an enhanced Acoustic Design Processor. Drivers can select from three tailored sound modes: “Ignition” for a motorsport-inspired feel, “Evolution” for a heritage EV sound, and “Lightspeed” for futuristic sci-fi tones. TechDigest

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related