Robot artist Ai-da paints King Charles III for AI for Good Summit

Ai-Da, the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist, has made history once again by becoming the first robot to paint a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III.

The artwork, titled “Algorithm King,” was unveiled at the UK Mission to the WTO and United Nations in Geneva as part of the 2025 AI for Good Summit.

The portrait was created using Ai-Da Robot’s advanced AI algorithms, a robotic arm applying oil on canvas, and the cameras embedded in her “eyes.” This isn’t Ai-Da’s first foray into royal portraiture; she previously painted the late Queen Elizabeth II in “Algorithm Queen” for the Platinum Jubilee, with both portraits now exhibited together.

“Presenting my portrait of His Majesty King Charles III is not just a creative act, it’s a statement about the evolving role of AI in our society, and to reflect on how artificial intelligence is shaping the cultural landscape,” Ai-Da stated at the UN unveiling. Simon Manley, Ambassador and Permanent Representative for the UK Mission in Geneva, lauded Ai-Da as “not just a technological marvel, she is a cultural conversation starter.”

But is the portrait any good? While the technical prowess of a robot creating an oil painting is undeniable, the artistic merit and emotional depth often sought in royal portraits remain subjects of debate.

Initial reactions from viewers and critics vary, with some finding the piece intriguing for its novelty and the questions it raises about AI’s role in art, while others may find it lacks the nuanced interpretation and personal touch of a human artist. Given that neither monarch sat for their portraits, the artwork functions more as an AI-driven interpretation rather than a traditional commissioned piece.

Ai-Da, named after Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer, was devised in Oxford by Aidan Meller and built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts. Her AI capabilities stem from PhD students and professors at the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham.

The robot artist has a history of pushing boundaries, having spoken at the House of Lords and No. 10 Downing Street, and exhibited her work globally, including at Tate Modern and the Pyramids of Giza. In 2024, one of her paintings sold for $1 million at Sotheby’s.

Aidan Meller, Ai-Da’s creator, emphasizes that the robot’s existence is a commentary on our times. “The greatest artists in history grappled with their period of time, and both celebrated and questioned society’s shifts,” Meller said. “Ai-Da is the perfect artist today to discuss the current developments with technology and its unfolding legacy.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related