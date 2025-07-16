The rumored iPhone 17 Air will have a titanium frame, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In an investor note with equity research firm GF Securities this week, Pu also said the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have aluminum frames, so the iPhone 17 Air will be the only new model to use titanium.

It is unclear why the iPhone 17 Air would have a titanium frame, as aluminum is lighter than titanium, which would be fitting for the device’s rumored ultra-thin and lightweight design. Titanium is generally stronger than aluminum, however, so perhaps the material is necessary to ensure that the iPhone 17 Air’s thin chassis is durable. Mac Rumors

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised that his EV company would finally manufacture an affordable car in the $25,000 range. For years, he’s missed his own deadlines… until now? Step into a showroom run by EV Auto, an electric car dealership with three locations in the US states of Utah and Colorado, and you can choose from several Model 3s all hovering around the $20,000 mark. The catch? The catch is that these cars have at least several thousand miles on them—because they’re used. Some global EV makers aren’t in a great spot. But for buyers, it’s a great time to pick up a used electric car. Wired



File-sharing giant WeTransfer has confirmed it does not use customer files to train AI models, following a wave of criticism and confusion over recent changes to its terms of service. The company faced significant backlash on social media from users who interpreted the updated language as granting WeTransfer permission to use their uploaded content for AI training purposes. A spokesperson for WeTransfer emphatically stated: “We don’t use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties.” TechDigest

The chatbot embedded in Elon Musk’s X that referred to itself as “MechaHitler” and made antisemitic comments last week could be considered terrorism or violent extremism content, an Australian tribunal has heard. But an expert witness for X has argued a large language model cannot be ascribed intent, only the user. xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, last week apologised for the comments made by its Grok chatbot over a 16-hour period, which it attributed to “deprecated code” that made Grok susceptible to existing X user posts. The Guardian

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang said it would “accelerate the recovery” of its China sales, after a détente between Beijing and Washington allowed the leading AI chipmaker to resume shipments of a key processor specifically designed for the Chinese market. Huang told a press conference in the Chinese capital on Wednesday that the company had not yet received export licences from Washington to restart shipments of its H20 product, but he expected them “to come through very shortly”. FT.com

The principal development lead of Xbox Graphics has been criticized for advertising new job opportunities using an AI-generated image. The LinkedIn advertisement posted by Mike Matsel invited “folks with experience with device drivers, GPU performance, or related validation or engineering system experience” to get in touch, appending an image that many artists posit was created by generative AI due to numerous inconsistencies, including missing and incorrect shadowing, misaligned patterns, missing cords and power leads, and a monitor facing the wrong way. GamesIndustryBiz

