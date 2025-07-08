Fiat 500 Hybrid to begin production at Mirafiori



A new chapter is set to unfold at Fiat’s historic Mirafiori plant as production of the highly anticipated Fiat 500 Hybrid officially begins in November 2025.

This move marks a significant revival for the Turin facility, with a target of 5,000 units by year-end and an ambitious goal to add approximately 100,000 units annually at full capacity. Pre-production vehicles are already rolling off the line.

The return of the 500 to its roots in Turin, where its legacy began in 1957, is more than just a production decision; it’s a powerful statement of confidence in the Italian industrial supply chain and its capacity for innovation, claims the manufacturer.

Says Olivier François, CEO of FIAT and Global CMO of Stellantis:

“Bringing the 500 Hybrid back to Mirafiori is a promise kept—a win driven by a committed team that chose to bet on the customer and the future.”

He adds that the factory is “FIAT’s home, the beating heart of a story” and announced a special “500 Torino” edition to celebrate this milestone in November.

The new Fiat 500 Hybrid blends its timeless design with modern functionality, claims FIAT. It will be available in the UK in both classic Hatchback and the segment-exclusive Cabrio body styles. Powering this accessible icon is the efficient FireFly 1.0L mild-hybrid engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, promising a balance of driving pleasure, low consumption, and reduced operating costs.



Inside, the 500 Hybrid is packed with cutting-edge technology. It features the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a customizable 10.25-inch high-resolution touchscreen, offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration.

A comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, ensures enhanced comfort and safety for urban driving. This launch signifies Fiat’s commitment to blending heritage, technology, and accessibility, promising an emotional and joyful future for the beloved 500.

