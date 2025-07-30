Dating safety app Tea disables messaging following hack, Pebble smartwatches make a comeback



Women’s dating safety app Tea has temporarily disabled its direct messaging feature following a significant cybersecurity breach that exposed thousands of images, posts, comments, and private messages.The US-based app, which boasts 1.6 million users, confirmed the expanded scope of the hack in a recent statement. Initially, the breach, revealed over the weekend, was understood to have compromised approximately 72,000 images, some of which included sensitive photo identification used for verification purposes. Tech Digest

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year in a radical move likely to deliver a $65bn (£49bn) sales windfall for the tech giant. On Tuesday, analysts at Wall Street bank JP Morgan said the long awaited flip phone would form part of the new iPhone 18 lineup due in September 2026 and cost $1,999. The book-style device is likely be similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Telegraph

Back at the beginning of the year, we heard the news that Pebble – one of the original smartwatches that launched long before the likes of Apple Watch – was making a comeback. Its founder, Eric Migicovsky revealed on his blog that himself and a small team were working on new smartwatches under the name Core Devices. Now in a new blog post, he’s given us an update on where that smartwatch is at and when you can expect it to appear. T3.com

Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting against the UK’s new online safety rules, with accusations of censorship being levelled at the government. Five days since Ofcom’s new internet regulations began being enforced, nearly 400,000 people have signed a petition asking for them to be repealed. In response to the petition, the government said it had “no plans to repeal the Online Safety Act”. Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage likened the new rules to “state suppression of genuine free speech” and said his party would reverse the regulations. Sky News

Tesla can normally rely on positive commentary from its biggest champion in the investment community, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. After the second-quarter results and call featuring CEO Elon Musk, however, the Tesla ‘mega-bull’ was nonplussed. “Almost no detail on outlook. Tesla’s outlook continues to lack any specific targets on revenues or margins,” he wrote in a note to investors. “Elon seems to be… exiting the auto industry”. Autocar

Children are now heading to YouTube from the moment they turn on the television, in the latest sign of the video platform’s migration from the laptop to the living room. YouTube is the most popular first TV destination for generation Alpha, according to a comprehensive survey of the UK’s viewing habits by Ofcom, the communications regulator. One in five young TV viewers aged from four to 15 turned straight to the platform last year. The survey showed Netflix close behind. Guardian

VPN demand in the UK has soared overnight since new age verification checks were enforced, as Brits look for ways to bypass new requirements. This has sparked concerns that authorities could end up banning their use. The UK’s science secretary, Peter Kyle, asserts there are no plans to ban VPNs. Kyle confirmed, however, that the government would be looking “very closely” at how the best VPN apps are being used. “Some people are finding their way round [the legislation]. Very few children will be going actively out there searching for harmful content,” said Kyle during an interview – The Guardian reported.

