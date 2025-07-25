Apple unveils public betas with ‘Liquid Glass’ design



Apple has officially launched the first public betas for its next-generation of software updates, introducing a new visual aesthetic dubbed “Liquid Glass” as well as a streamlined numbering system.

Tech enthusiasts can now download iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 on eligible devices.

The most noticeable change across all platforms is the “Liquid Glass” design language, inspired by visionOS. This new aesthetic emphasizes transparency, with UI elements that dynamically reflect and refract light, creating a sense of depth and fluidity.

Early testers of the developer beta noted a “wild change” to their devices, with Apple subsequently making tweaks to translucency and Control Center’s appearance in later beta iterations. This design extends to icons, menu buttons, navigation bars and across key applications including Phone, Camera, Safari and Music, as well as system areas such as the Lock Screen and Home Screen.

Beyond the visual overhaul, Apple is also simplifying its software versioning. All new operating systems will now consistently end with “26,” mirroring the car industry’s model year naming convention. This change aims to make it easier for users to identify if they are running the latest software across their Apple ecosystem.

While the new design and numbering system are prominent, the updates also bring significant functional improvements. iOS 26, for example, introduces real-time live translation for Messages, Phone, and FaceTime, along with a new Call Screening feature.

iPadOS 26 gains Mac-like functionalities such as the Preview app for PDF annotation and an enhanced windowing system. macOS Tahoe 26 features AI-powered search anticipation in Spotlight and Live Activities synced with iPhones.

The watchOS 26 beta includes a Workout Buddy AI fitness coach and automatic volume adjustment, while tvOS 26 allows seamless profile switching and iPhone-as-microphone functionality for Apple Music sing-alongs.

The stable versions of these updates are expected to be released to the public in the autumn, likely in September, following Apple’s traditional launch schedule. Users interested in experiencing the new features now can register for the public beta program, though Apple advises installing beta software only on secondary devices due to potential stability issues.

