Amazon Prime Day shoppers brew up savings: £220 off Philips coffee maker

Amazon Prime Day has unleashed a torrent of deals, and coffee enthusiasts are rushing to snatch up significant savings on Philips' fully automatic espresso machines.

For those yearning for barista-quality coffee without the daily café expense, this year’s Prime Day presents an irresistible opportunity to upgrade their home setup.

The star of the show is the Philips 5400 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo now at its lowest-ever price of just £399.99. This represents a £220 saving from its original £619.99, making it a standout deal during the limited-time event.

This popular bean-to-cup model is celebrated for its ability to grind fresh beans all at the touch of a button. Its LatteGo milk system is particularly praised for its perfect froth and incredibly easy, tube-free cleaning.

For those with less counter space or a tighter budget, the compact Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo is also enjoying a substantial Prime Day price cut. Now available for £249.99, down from £319.99, it offers a solid 22% discount. This smaller model still provides fresh bean-to-cup coffee and the acclaimed easy-clean LatteGo milk frother, making it a perfect fit for any kitchen.

Both machines offer a compelling reason to ditch the daily café run and enjoy personalized coffee from the comfort of home. However, aspiring home baristas need to act swiftly, as these deals are only available while stocks last during Prime Day, from July 8th to 11th.

Philips 5400 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

