4 tricks to boost your Vinted earnings  



An e-commerce expert has shared four effective strategies that can help sellers maximise their profits on the popular clothing resale platform Vinted.

Faye Oakenfull, marketing director at Centra, a composable e-commerce platform for global consumer brands, says focusing on quality listings and smart pricing can transform casual decluttering into a profitable side hustle.

Quality photography matters

“Quality photos are the foundation of successful listings,” Oakenfull explains. “Natural light works best for capturing true colours and details that buyers want to see.”

Use a plain background to avoid distractions and photograph items from multiple angles – front, back, close-ups of details, and any flaws. This not only gives buyers a better view of the product but also helps build trust.

When it comes to how you present your items, the expert says the choice between trying them on or laying them flat depends on both the garment and your personal comfort. Modelling the item can help potential buyers visualise fit and drape, especially with structured pieces like coats, dresses, or trousers. But laying items flat – or neatly hanging them – can still be highly effective when done with care and good lighting.

A strong middle ground is hanging items on a hanger. This allows for clean, consistent photos without the need to model, while still showing shape and length clearly.

“Consistency in your photo style across listings can also help create a cohesive and trustworthy seller profile. If you can, avoid using flash, and try to take your photos during daylight hours to give your items a natural, true-to-life appearance,” adds Oakenfull.

Strategic pricing boosts visibility

Vinted’s statistics show that competitive pricing strategies are flourishing, as there has been an increase in algorithmic visibility for well-priced items. This may be due to recent high competition and increased platform usage, encouraging sellers to ask for reasonable prices.

“Before listing an item, search for similar products that have sold recently,” she advises. “Position yourself just below comparable listings to attract more views.”

Pricing just a little lower than similar active listings can improve your chances of being featured higher in search results. Consider the condition of your item too – new with tags items can command higher prices, but gently used ones should be priced accordingly.

Keep track of how long items stay listed; if something hasn’t sold in a few weeks, adjusting your price even slightly could refresh visibility and drive interest.

Detailed descriptions drive sales

Providing detailed descriptions is an effective way of increasing your chances of conversion. The increase of keyword usage and the inclusion of measurements contribute to this improvement, alongside the reduction in customer questions regarding the listing.

“Be thorough about size, condition, and materials in your descriptions. Include measurements rather than just size labels since sizing varies between brands,” Oakenfull suggests.

Well-crafted descriptions not only help with searchability but also reduce the number of queries from potential buyers, saving you time. Mention the fit (tight, loose, oversized), washing instructions, or any brand-specific quirks.

Use clear, searchable terms like “Zara midi dress” or “Nike Air Force 1 UK 7” rather than vague titles. The more transparent and accurate your listing, the more confident shoppers feel clicking ‘Buy.’

You can also add other relevant details to your listings. For instance, if you’re selling a fair number of items, you could mention that you’re having a clear-out – this can encourage people to browse your wardrobe.

Bundle discounts increase total value

UK bundle discount sales continue to be on the rise – and it’s no surprise. Everyone enjoys a good deal, especially at a time when the cost of living and inflation are steadily increasing. Shoppers are becoming more conscious of value and even more likely to take advantage of savings where they can.

“Offering percentage discounts on multiple purchases is a satisfying way to increase your overall sales value while saving on shipping costs,” she notes.

Bundling encourages customers to buy more at once, especially when they’re already browsing your wardrobe. Set up automated discounts – such as 10% off two or more items – and mention this in your bio or item descriptions to catch attention.

It not only increases average order value, but also reduces the time and materials spent on packaging and postage.

Important: Understand tax implications

According to HMRC guidance, there is no new tax rule for people selling unwanted items online. But you may need to register for Self Assessment and pay tax if you buy goods for resale with the intention of selling them for profit and generate total income exceeding £1,000 before expenses in any tax year.

In other words, anyone buying items specifically to resell them may be subject to tax, while personal decluttering remains tax-free.

How you acquire your items matters, because personal possessions and purchased inventory are taxed at different rates.

“If you’re buying stock to resell, track all your expenses, including packaging, postage, and the original cost of items,” Oakenfull advises. “These can be deducted from your profits when calculating any potential tax liability.”

The key is knowing the difference between casual selling and running a small business, and planning accordingly.

Centra

