TikTok blocks searches for skinnytok hashtag



TikTok has taken action to block searches for “skinnytok,” a hashtag that critics argue promotes and “idolises extreme thinness.”

The move comes as the popular social media platform faces ongoing scrutiny over content that can negatively impact body image and mental health, particularly among vulnerable young users.

Content associated with “skinnytok” typically includes videos showcasing intense workout routines or highly restrictive “what I eat in a day” segments.

TikTok confirmed its decision, stating it had “blocked search results for #skinnytok since it has become linked to unhealthy weight loss content.” Users attempting to search for the hashtag will now be redirected to mental health support resources, aiming to provide a safer environment.

Tom Quinn, from the eating disorder charity Beat, welcomed TikTok’s intervention, acknowledging the “devastating” impact such content can have on individuals who are struggling. However, he emphasized that more comprehensive measures are still needed.

“We know that users will very often find workarounds to content blocks and there will still be damaging content which isn’t shared under the ‘skinnytok’ umbrella, which TikTok and other social media platforms must now address,” Quinn told BBC News.

According to the US-based National Alliance for Eating Disorders, the “skinnytok” hashtag has amassed over half a million posts. While some content might superficially appear to promote healthy lifestyles, the organization warns that it “glorifies thinness and vilifies weight gain” and “promotes disordered eating behaviours.”

This trend has caused particular alarm in countries like France, where experts, such as nutritionist Carole Copti, have observed how social media can severely influence young patients. “The patients are completely indoctrinated and my 45-minute weekly consultation is no match for spending hours every day on TikTok,” Copti told AFP news agency. France’s digital minister publicly celebrated TikTok’s decision, declaring “skinnytok is over.”

This is not TikTok’s first time addressing body image concerns. In March, the platform blocked “chubby filters,” a viral tool that distorted users’ appearances to make them seem overweight. TikTok stated it regularly reviews its safety measures to “address evolving risks” and continues to “restrict videos from teen accounts and provide health experts and information in TikTok Search.”

BBC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related