Noughties nostalgia trends on TikTok, Pornhub pulls out of France over age checks

It is the social media platform that likes to see itself as on the cutting edge of the latest youth culture. But now something more familiar is trending on TikTok – a new generation of nostalgia. Music and TV from the 2000s are being rediscovered by gen X and ageing millennials, as well as being discovered for the first time by Gen Z. Use of the #noughties nostalgia hashtag is up 36% on last year across entertainment content – while the era is also enjoying a revival in fashion. Sex and the City, which initially ran from 1999 to 2004, has been the subject of 108,000 videos on the site, with a doubling in videos over the past year. The Guardian

A foot scanner that uses AI to recognise the warning signs of heart failure could be used at home to keep people out of hospital, researchers have said. The device takes and analyses almost 2,000 pictures a minute, in a similar manner to facial recognition, to calculate the level of fluid in the feet and ankles. Such water retention, known as oedema, is one of three major warning signs heart failure is becoming more severe and potentially life-threatening. Sky News



UK Consumer association Which? is set to face tech giant Apple in court for the first time in its landmark £3 billion legal claim, with a crucial certification hearing scheduled for November 19-21, 2025. This three-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal marks a significant step for millions of UK consumers seeking redress over allegations of anticompetitive practices by Apple. Which? initiated its Collective Proceedings Order Application late last year, asserting that Apple has violated UK competition law by granting its iCloud storage service preferential treatment. Tech Digest

Indian grocery delivery startup KiranaPro has been hacked and all its data has been wiped, the company’s founder confirmed to TechCrunch. The destroyed data included the company’s app code and its servers containing banks of sensitive customer information, including their names, mailing addresses, and payment details, KiranaPro co-founder and CEO Deepak Ravindran told TechCrunch. The company’s app is online but cannot process orders, TechCrunch has found. Tech Crunch



Aylo, the company which runs a number of pornographic websites, including Pornhub, is to stop operating in France from Wednesday. It is in reaction to a French law requiring porn sites to take extra steps to verify their users’ ages. An Aylo spokesperson said the law was a privacy risk and assessing people’s ages should be done at a device level. Pornhub is the most visited porn site in the world – with France its second biggest market, after the US. Aylo – and other providers of sexually explicit material – find themselves under increasing regulatory pressure worldwide. BBC

M&S is facing an “unprecedented” class action lawsuit from Scottish law firm Thompsons Solicitors as a result of the cyber attack which affected their operations more than a month ago. Scottish customers who had their data stolen as part of a cyber attack that caused widespread disruption across the retailer’s operations are being encouraged to join the claim. Last month M&S admitted to customers their personal information may have been stolen as a result of the cyberattack. ITV.com



Microsoft has announced changes coming soon to Windows 10 and Windows 11 that are designed to ensure the OS is in compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) for users in the European Economic Area (EEA.) The changes will reduce Windows‘ insistence on using first-party apps and services. One of the big changes coming with these EEA updates include Windows no longer nagging users to set Microsoft Edge as their default browser. Currently, Windows will periodically pop a notification asking the user to set Edge as their default browser, even when Edge isn’t running. Windows Central

