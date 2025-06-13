Meta AI searches made public, Sony teases PlayStation 6



How would you feel if your internet search history was put online for others to see? That may be happening to some users of Meta AI without them realising, as people’s prompts to the artificial intelligence tool – and the results – are posted on a public feed. One internet safety expert said it was “a huge user experience and security problem” as some posts are easily traceable, through usernames and profile pictures, to social media accounts. This means some people may be unwittingly telling the world about things they may not want others to know they have searched for – such as asking the AI to generate scantily-clad characters or help them cheat on tests. BBC

Meta has invested $15bn into data-labelling start-up Scale AI and hired its co-founder Alexandr Wang, as part of its bid to attract talent from rivals in a fiercely competitive market. The deal values Scale at $29bn, double its valuation last year. Scale said it would “substantially expand” its commercial relationship with Meta “to accelerate deployment of Scale’s data solutions”, without giving further details. Scale helps companies improve their artificial intelligence models by providing labelled training data. Scale will distribute proceeds from Meta’s investment to shareholders, and Meta will own 49 per cent of Scale’s equity following the transaction. FT

Sony has officially teased the PlayStation 6, making that next generation all the more nearer. Although it may not feel like it, the PS5 has been around for nearly five years now, having released towards the end of 2020. Five years on and we’ve got some upcoming bangers like GTA VI and Ghost of Yōtei which look like they’ll push the PS5 hardware to the max. With all that said, Sony is always looking ahead to the future, and it seems the next generation of hardware is not far off. Gaming Bible

Video game actors in the US have ended their strike after nearly a year of industrial action, over the use of artificial intelligence by game studios. More than 2,500 US performers were barred from working on games impacted by the strike while the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) negotiated a deal with studios. Now, after more than 11 months of discussions, a “tentative” agreement has been reached. “Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary AI guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the AI age, alongside other important gains,” said SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. Sky News

BMW’s Neue Klasse electric cars will introduce “smart and co-operative” automated driving assistance on lane changes and overtakes – and Auto Express has tested them in an upcoming BMW iX3 prototype. The new suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) uses Artificial Intelligence and superfast processing from multiple sensors to predict and support a driver’s intentions. That enables it to execute a highway overtake if the driver looks in the side mirror, or cross the central white lines to avoid a cyclist if you’ve telegraphed the move with a little steering input. AutoExpress

