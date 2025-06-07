7 Ways To Protect Your Smartphone and Improve Your Festival Experience

With Glastonbury taking place this weekend, we explore 7 ways to protect your smartphone and enhance your festival experience…

Prolong the battery life

Bring a portable charger or power bank to ensure you have enough battery throughout the day. Turning battery saver mode on and closing any unnecessary apps on the day will make the battery last longer.

You’ll be tempted to use the vibration feature if you’re unable to hear the phone ringing; however, batteries need to put more effort into vibrating than just ringing. If you’re not going to be on your phone for a long period, there’s no need for the screen to be at full brightness. Reducing your brightness is a great way of preserving your phone battery.

Back up important data

If your smartphone is your only camera and you store many photos on it, then this feature will be important for you. If you have an iPhone, you can back up your photos on your iCloud account. To turn the Cloud account on, you’ll need your Apple ID. If the Cloud account is on, the backup will be done automatically. The backup is allowed for your 1,000 most recent photos clicked over the past 30 days.

If you have an Android phone, you’ll have Google Drive built in to back up your photos. You get 15GB of free storage, which is good for a lot of photos. You can turn on the auto backup by using the settings of your Google account.



Prepare for all weathers

Check the weather forecast and prepare accordingly. Bring a waterproof case in case it rains, and if it’s warm, consider a heat-resistant phone case. Exposing your phone to direct sunlight for prolonged periods can cause it to overheat and potentially damage its internal components. Keep your phone in the shade, a bag, or a pocket to protect it from direct sunlight.

Enable safety features

Turn on “Find my iPhone” or “Google Find My Device” for Android. With these apps, you will be able to locate your phone should you lose it or it gets stolen. The app plays a sound on the device, allowing you to find it (if close by), and you can even erase all the data on the device to ensure your data is kept safe.

Clear storage space

That dreaded “Storage Full” notification always pops up at the wrong moment. Thankfully, you can click on the camera option in your Facebook or Twitter app instead. By starting a new tweet or post using the camera icon and then taking your photo, the resulting picture will be saved to your camera roll.

Capture the moments

Once at the festival, enjoy yourself and capture the moments on your phone.

Use your pocket mirror or a plastic glass to create photography effects like prism or lens distortion. Use a clear plastic bottle or glass.

The curves and shapes of the plastic can work similarly to a prism when held in front of your camera lens, refracting the light sources in unique ways.

You can also use a compact makeup mirror or two – the type that folds out with two mirror panels. Hold these angled against each other in front of your lens to create kaleidoscopic prism-inspired refractions from the stage lighting.

Capturing the energy of the moment when the crowd is engaged in a synchronised action, like a wave or clapping during a particular song, can make your selfies stand out. These shots not only capture the concert’s energy but also your genuine emotions.

Invest in a festival phone

If you don’t want to risk taking your shiny new phone, check if you have a spare older device lying around that will survive a festival. Or buy a second-hand phone. These can be bought SIM-free for a low cost.

