WhatsApp announces iPad app – 15 years after its launch!



After more than 15 years since the launch of the iPad, WhatsApp has finally released a dedicated app for Apple’s tablet, fulfilling what Meta described as “one of our biggest requests” from users.

The long-awaited app is now available for download via the App Store, bringing the popular messaging service to a larger screen format.

The new WhatsApp for iPad app mirrors many functionalities found on its iPhone counterpart. Users can engage in audio and video calls with up to 32 participants, use both front and rear device cameras and share their screen during calls.

Crucially, the app is integrated with iPadOS features, including Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over. This allows for seamless multitasking, enabling users to view messages alongside other applications such as web browsers or video players, optimizing the larger display for productivity.

Prior to this launch, iPad users wanting to access WhatsApp on their tablet were limited to either using the web version through their browser or desktop apps for Mac or PC. The anticipation for a native iPad experience has been palpable for years. In 2022, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart acknowledged this demand, stating that Meta would “love” to develop a native iPadOS WhatsApp experience because “people have wanted an iPad app for a long time.”

While WhatsApp’s official X account subtly hinted at the app’s imminent arrival with an eyes emoji on Monday, the swift release caught many by surprise.

Although the initial rollout offers features identical to the phone version, Meta has indicated that this is “only the start” for the iPad app, suggesting future developments are on the horizon. The launch also fuels speculation that Meta may be developing an Instagram app optimized for the iPad’s larger display, though the company has not provided any official hints on that front.

