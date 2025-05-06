New GTA VI trailer drops, US DoorDash to acquire UK rival Deliveroo

GTA VI’s second trailer has finally dropped. Just days after making the decision to delay the video game’s release to 2026, Rockstar has released the game’s second trailer, a year and a half since the first one. According to the game developer, we can expect its release on 26 May, 2026. Video game fans have been left hanging since the first trailer was released at the back end of 2023, and even though GTA 6 has been delayed by a number of months, there’s the peace of mind that the company have a date they aim to stick to. In the second trailer, we can see the two main protagonists of the story, Jason and Lucia, in a Bonnie and Clyde-type of relationship, with crime being very much the name of the game. LadBible

Apple is entering the foldable phone market very late in the day, as while Samsung is expected to launch the seventh generation of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models this year, Apple’s first foldable probably won’t land until 2026. But when it does, it could come with some key advantages. According to Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman (via GSMArena), the foldable iPhone will have two major advantages over other foldable phones, with the first of these being a “nearly invisible” crease in the foldable screen. Tech Radar

In just the last few months, I have reported on confirmed lists of stolen passwords being made available on the dark web and in criminal forums that have risen from 800 million to 1.7 billion and even as high as 2.1 billion, mainly thanks to the rise and rise of infostealer malware attacks. But a new report has just blown even those shockingly large statistics out of the water with an analysis of 19 billion such passwords that are available online right now to any hackers who want to seek them out. Forbes



US-based DoorDash is set to acquire UK rival Deliveroo for £2.9 billion, marking a significant consolidation in the online food delivery market. The deal highlights the contrasting fortunes of the two companies, both started in 2013, and the differing dynamics of the US and UK stock markets. Both DoorDash and Deliveroo were founded with similar business models, offering customers convenient access to restaurant food and later expanding into other convenience items. They also went public around the same time, with Deliveroo listing on the London Stock Exchange and DoorDash on the New York Stock Exchange. Tech Digest

OpenAI, the parent of artificial intelligence service ChatGPT, has announced a new governance plan after a bitter power struggle over the business. Boss Sam Altman said OpenAI would remain under the control of its for-profit board, while becoming what is known in the US as a public benefit corporation. Mr Altman had put forward a similar plan in December – but without clarifying the control of the non-profit. The update follows widespread scrutiny of the startup, which began as a non-profit and faced criticism, including from co-founder Elon Musk. BBC

Donald Trump has denied posting an AI image of himself as Pope – and said Catholics who were offended “can’t take a joke”. A picture of the president wearing white and gold robes in the style of a pontiff was posted to his account on Truth Social and caused outcry among some Christians. “I had nothing to do with it, somebody made a picture of me dressed like the Pope and they put it out on the internet,” he said on Monday. Sky News

