Looking for Strategies to Keep Your Hair? Here Are Four Avenues You Should Investigate

Male pattern baldness, otherwise referred to as androgenic alopecia, is a problem that a large proportion of men face at some point in their lives. It’s thought to affect up to 80% of males, and maybe even more than that.

While most people think nothing can be done and that one has to simply accept balding as a natural part of life, this isn’t true. There are many different strategies you can employ to either halt or reverse hair loss, and in this short article, you’ll learn about four of the best ones!

Finasteride

Oral Finasteride is considered the first line of defence when someone has started to go bald, because it modulates the main hormone that causes the problem, DHT (dihydrotestosterone).

DHT is the hormone responsible for physically shrinking the hair follicle and causing hair to fall out permanently and never grow back. Finasteride has the potential to limit DHT production by up to 70%, and in most men, this is enough to significantly halt the hair loss process.

It isn’t without its side effects and should only be prescribed by a licensed doctor or dermatologist, but the results are impressive, to say the least.

Minoxidil

Where Finasteride halts the process of male pattern baldness, Minoxidil grows new hair. Applied as a foam or liquid directly to the scalp (though sometimes taken orally), this growth agonist works by improving blood flow directly at the hair follicle for stronger, healthier hair.

Oftentimes, Minoxidil is used in combination with Finasteride for the best results, with Finasteride halting further loss and Minoxidil facilitating the regaining of lost ground (this is colloquially known online as the ‘fin and min combo’). Again, reach out to a doctor or dermatologist for more information.

Ketoconazole Shampoo

While not as potent as Finasteride or Minoxidil, Ketoconazole shampoo can help reduce inflammation in the scalp and potentially reduce DHT levels slightly when used consistently. Think of this as the icing on the cake to augment the effects of Minoxidil, Finasteride, or both.

Hair Transplant

In the most severe cases of hair loss, or in cases where medications haven’t been able to fully restore the scalp, a hair transplant is indicated. This is the process of taking hair follicles from a donor area, usually the back of the head, and inserting them onto the top of the head.

Transplants are a highly effective way of restoring someone’s hair, but it’s important to note that the transplanted hair will still be affected by ongoing androgenic alopecia. For this reason, it’s still usually advised to maintain the results using Finasteride.

Wrapping Up

Hopefully, you’re now a little clearer on the process of regaining your hair and are motivated by the fact that not all hope (or hair) is lost! It may be that only one method is viable for you, or it could be that you need all four, so be sure to schedule an appointment with a dermatologist to find out which options are right for you.

