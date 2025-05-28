How to Level Up Your Look For Special Occasions

So you’ve got a special occasion coming up. Whether it’s a wedding, a ball, or a party to celebrate something else, you want to make sure that you look and feel amazing. This is even more important when cameras are there, because it’s always nice to look back and remember without feeling self-conscious about how you looked.

Don’t worry, here are a few tips to make sure that you look amazing, no matter what the event is or who else is there.

Dressing Appropriately

The first thing to tackle is your wardrobe, and this is partially informed by what the event actually is. You probably wouldn’t wear the same outfit at the club as you would to a religious wedding. If you received an invitation, it probably has a dress code attached. Otherwise, you can ask the host if they had any thoughts about a dress code. This is especially important if you’re going to a themed event of some kind.

As a general rule, black tie is formal-wear. The safest option for a dress is a long evening gown, ideally made of a nice material. Black is a common go-to colour, but other colours can work very well. Depending on the event, you can also experiment with a cocktail dress or smart trousers and a tailored jacket.

White tie is even more formal, and if you’re invited to a ball, you should try to find a full-length ball gown. These dresses aren’t just long, they’re often full-skirted as well.

Other, more relaxed events might call for a nice dress or trousers and a blazer combination. You can also wear a jumpsuit if that’s more your style.

Whatever you wear, don’t forget to accessorise. Jewellery, shoes, and a bag can bring everything together. You can use your accessories to add a bit of extra colour or another texture, but be sure to try everything on before you go so you know it all works.

Your Hair

Depending on your dress, you can either get your hair and makeup done before you’re dressed or you will have to do it once you’ve got your clothes sorted. Basically, if the dress goes over your head, put it on first. If you can step into it, it’s better to get your hair and makeup done before so you can be more comfortable and you don’t have to worry about getting anything on the dress.

Now that that’s out of the way, you can think about different ways to style your hair. This often comes down to your hair type and how you’ve had it cut, although if you have shorter hair, you can always use extensions to give yourself more length and volume to play with.

You should also think about what you’re wearing and the event you’re going to. If it’s very formal, then an updo might be the perfect way to style your hair. If you plan on lots of dancing, you can either do minimal things with your hair so it won’t get ruined, or you can empty a can of hairspray onto it.

Makeup

While you’re doing your hair, you should also think about your makeup. A full face of makeup can look very different depending on how bold you want to go. An elegant, timeless look might be ideal for a wedding or another event where bolder makeup might look out of place.

Speaking of timeless, you can also go for a classic bolder look, with red lipstick and smokey eyes to stand out from the crowd. If you want to have fun at a party, consider playing around with brighter colours and even consider blue and green for a bit of extra fun.

One of the most important things to consider is your skin tone and complexion. This doesn’t just inform what foundation you should get to properly match, but it can also change what suits you and makes you look your best.

Your Scent

Finally, now that you’re looking absolutely fabulous, why not think about your scent? Perfume has a surprisingly significant effect on how you feel about yourself, and it can be the finishing touch to every outfit.

Finally, now that you're looking absolutely fabulous, why not think about your scent? Perfume has a surprisingly significant effect on how you feel about yourself, and it can be the finishing touch to every outfit.

When applying perfume, you don't want to drown yourself with it. It should be something someone smells as you walk past them, not when you walk into the building. A lot of people stand by applying it to the neck and wrists, so it's stronger when you give someone a hug or dance with them.

