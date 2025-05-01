Harry Potter Day: Most popular film locations according to Instagram

But for those wanting to experience the magic beyond their screens, what about stepping directly into the breathtaking landscapes and historic architecture that brought the wizarding world to life?

To help fans discover these magical destinations, our experts analysed Instagram data from iconic filming locations throughout Britain and Ireland, revealing the most photogenic Potter pilgrimage sites where fans can truly immerse themselves in cinematic history.

Key findings:

The Cliffs of Moher is the most popular site, with 744,000 hashtags .

. Glenfinnan Viaduct is the most featured filming location, appearing in four of the Harry Potter movies .

is the most featured filming location, . Two of the ten most scenic locations are in the Scottish Highlands.

The Most Captivating Filming Locations in Harry Potter

Rank Filming Location Film/s Scenes and Settings Instagram Hashtags 1 The Cliffs of Moher, County Clare Half-Blood Prince (2009) The Horcrux Cave 744,000 2 Glen Coe, Argyll Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Hagrids Hut 654,000 3 Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scottish Highlands Chamber of Secrets (2002), Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Goblet of Fire (2005), Half-Blood Prince (2009) The Hogwarts Express route 92,400 4 Durham Cathedral, Durham Chamber of Secrets (2002), Philosopher’s Stone (2001) Hogwarts School 88,500 5 Malham Cove, Skipton Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Harry and Hermione’s camp 72,800 6 Alnwick Castle, Northumberland Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Chamber of Secrets (2002) Hogwarts School exterior 66,000 7 Gloucester Cathedral, Gloucester Chamber of Secrets (2002), Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Half-Blood Prince (2009) Hogwarts School 46,200 8 Hardwick Hall, Chesterfield Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Malfoy Manor 44,500 9 Lacock Abbey, Chippenham Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Chamber of Secrets (2002), Half-Blood Prince (2009) Hogwarts School 28,400 10 Rannoch Moor, Scottish Highlands Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Death Eaters invade the Hogwarts Express 20,000

Please see the full dataset here.

1. The Cliffs of Moher, County Clare (744,000 Instagram hashtags)

These 700-foot Irish cliffs served as the Horcrux Cave in “Half-Blood Prince.” The dramatic coastal landscape with natural sea caves and exposed rock faces created the perfect setting for one of the series’ darkest moments. The ancient geological formation, with its uninterrupted views over the Atlantic, provides both natural majesty and an atmospheric backdrop that draws visitors all year-round.

2. Glen Coe, Argyll (654,000 Instagram hashtags)

This Scottish Highland valley provided the backdrop for Hagrid’s hut in “Prisoner of Azkaban.” The distinctive mountains and open terrain perfectly embody Hogwarts’ mystical surroundings. The natural beauty of the area, with its changing seasons and often misty conditions, created exactly the right atmosphere for the increasingly complex Potter narrative.

3. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scottish Highlands (92,400 Instagram hashtags)

This curved 21-arch railway bridge (see above) carries the Hogwarts Express through stunning Highland scenery in four of the Potter films. Built in 1898, the historic viaduct spans a valley, offering views of Loch Shiel and combines Victorian engineering with the natural Scottish landscape. The route remains active today, allowing visitors to experience the journey through the same pristine scenery.

4. Durham Cathedral, Durham (88,500 Instagram hashtags)

This Norman cathedral, dating back to 1093, served as the corridors and quadrangle of Hogwarts in the first two films. Set dramatically above the River Wear, the UNESCO World Heritage site offered authentic medieval architecture and cloisters that perfectly matched Hogwarts’ ancient scholarly setting. The cathedral’s stone interiors provided the historical grandeur needed for the wizarding school.

5. Malham Cove, Skipton (72,800 Instagram hashtags)

This natural limestone formation created the stark setting for Harry and Hermione’s camp in “Deathly Hallows.” The distinctive limestone pavement at the top features natural cracks and fissures formed over thousands of years. The geological amphitheatre, created by glacial water 12,000 years ago, offers panoramic views across Yorkshire that captured the isolation needed for the scene.

