Bang & Olufsen launches 3rd Gen Beosound A1 Speaker



Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the third generation of its Beosound A1 portable Bluetooth speaker.

A collaboration with Danish designer Cecilie Manz, this new speaker features enhanced performance, a refined design and a commitment to sustainability.

According to Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär, the Beosound A1 3rd Gen “represents everything we stand for – beautiful sound, enduring design, and a commitment to doing things better.”

The speaker is crafted from pearl-blasted aluminum with 2,173 precision-milled holes and a soft, waterproof leather strap. It will be available in Natural Aluminium, as well as two new colors: Honey Tone and Eucalyptus Green. A redesigned aluminum strap lock enhances its minimalist aesthetic and durability. The speaker is rated IP67, making it dust and waterproof.

The A1 3rd Gen boasts the largest woofer in its class, claims the manufacturer, delivering deeper bass with a Bass SPL of 64dB. Battery life has been extended up to 24 hours. The speaker supports stereo pairing with both 2nd and 3rd generation models.

The Beosound A1 3rd Gen includes a three-microphone array for call quality and features Bluetooth 5.1, Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair for connectivity.

Bang & Olufsen emphasizes the product’s longevity. The A1 3rd Gen is the world’s first modular Bluetooth speaker to be Cradle to Cradle Certified® (Bronze Level). It is designed for serviceability, upgradeability and repairability, and features a replaceable battery.

The Beosound A1 3rd Gen will be available from today (May 6th 2025) at Bang & Olufsen stores and online at www.bang-olufsen.com, priced at 349 EUR.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Related