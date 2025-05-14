Apple iOS 18.5 updates: satellite messaging and Pride wallpaper on board



Apple has released its latest iOS 18.5 operating system, bringing a mix of new features and critical security updates to compatible iPhones. Apple has released its latest iOS 18.5 operating system, bringing a mix of new features and critical security updates to compatible iPhones.

While not a major overhaul, this update includes changes designed to improve user experience and device security.

One of the most significant enhancements in iOS 18.5 is the expansion of satellite messaging capabilities, specifically for the iPhone 13 lineup – including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max – which can now access carrier-provided satellite services.

This means that iPhone 13 users, particularly those using carriers like T-Mobile with its Starlink collaboration, can now utilize satellite messaging. It’s important to note that this update enables access to “carrier-provided” satellite features, and does not extend to Apple’s own satellite-based features like Emergency SOS, which remain exclusive to iPhone 14 models and newer.

In addition to satellite connectivity, iOS 18.5 introduces a new feature for Screen Time. Parents can now receive notifications when their child enters the Screen Time passcode on their device. This gives parents better oversight of their child’s device usage and any attempts to bypass restrictions.

Apple has also included a new Pride Harmony wallpaper in this update, offering users a fresh aesthetic option for their devices.

Beyond these user-facing features, iOS 18.5 delivers a substantial number of security enhancements. Apple has incorporated over 30 security patches aimed at protecting users from potential vulnerabilities. These patches address a range of issues, including preventing unauthorized access to data, fixing flaws that could allow eavesdropping, and strengthening security protocols for features like FaceTime, Bluetooth, and iCloud Document Sharing.

Apple’s release notes indicate that iOS 18.5 also contains a fix for Apple’s new C1 modem chip, currently found in the iPhone 16e. This fix aims to prevent hackers from accessing network traffic.

With the breadth of security improvements included in iOS 18.5, Apple is strongly recommending that users update their devices to the latest version of the operating system.

Here are the full update notes from Apple:

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: A new Pride Harmony wallpaper Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child’s device Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen Support for carrier-provided satellite features is available on iPhone 13 (all models). For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/122339 Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

