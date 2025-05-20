AI Study reveals most passive-aggressive work phrases. ‘Per my last email’ tops list

New research using artificial intelligence (AI) has identified the most passive-aggressive phrases commonly used in the workplace, with “per my last e-mail” topping the list.

Conducted by LegalBison, the study combined ChatGPT and human input to analyze 25 phrases sourced from various business articles. Each phrase was scored on a scale of 1 to 10 based on four criteria: surface politeness, masked frustration, indirect criticism, and power dynamics.

The study revealed that “per my last e-mail” received the highest passive-aggression score of 9.5. AI suggests the phrase, often used as a simple reference, actually implies “you didn’t read what I sent.”

“Phrases like ‘per my last e-mail’ may not be a surprise to some to see it at the top of the list, as many of us have likely received it regardless of the context it’s being used in,” said Aaron Glauberman, co-founder of LegalBison.

The top ten most passive-aggressive phrases, according to the AI analysis, are:

# Phrase Passive-Aggression Score (1-10) What It Actually Means 1 “Per my last e-mail” 9.5 “You didn’t read what I sent” 2 “Just circling back” 9.4 “You’re ignoring me” 3 “As previously mentioned” 9.2 “I already explained this” 4 “Please advise” 8.9 “Do your job and respond” 5 “Thanks in advance” 8.5 “I expect you to do this” 6 “Not sure if you saw my last e-mail” 8.2 “You saw it” 7 “With all due respect” 8 “I’m about to disagree” 8 “Let me clarify” 7.9 “You misunderstood” 9 “Hope this finds you well” 7.5 “I’m about to say something uncomfortable” 10 “Moving forward” 7.2 “Stop doing what you’re doing”

Other phrases in the top five include “just circling back,” which AI interprets as “you’re ignoring me,” and “as previously mentioned,” meaning “I already explained this and I’m getting annoyed.”

Glauberman further commented on the impact of tone and phrasing in the workplace, stating:

“Tone and phrasing specifically in the workplace can mean more than many people think, as it can unintentionally create pressure, confusion, and frustration, even if the sender may mean well.

“Additionally, with AI now being used to help write things in the era of digital communication, people may be less considerate of how an e-mail sounds, especially if AI has written it for them.”

LegalBison

