White House launches Amazon attack over tariff costs, Spain says power outage not down to cyber attack



The White House has accused Amazon of committing a “hostile and political act” after a report said the e-commerce company was planning to inform customers how much Donald Trump’s tariffs would cost them as they shopped. The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was responding to a report in Punchbowl News, which, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that Amazon would begin displaying on its site how much the tariffs had increased the prices of individual products, breaking out the figure from the total listed price. BBC

Spain’s High Court will investigate whether a cyberattack may have caused one of Europe’s most severe blackouts which plunged the Iberian peninsula into darkness. Power has now returned to households in Spain and neighbouring Portugal. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the blackout, which remains unclear, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday afternoon. The investigation comes despite Spain’s grid operator REE all but ruling out a cyberattack in its preliminary assessment of the outage, which prompted travel chaos and left many without water, Wi-Fi or mobile network for hours. Independent

Britain’s electricity grid operator is investigating unexplained power plant failures that hit the UK’s system hours before Spain and Portugal were plunged into blackouts. Control room staff at the National Energy System Operator (Neso) observed unusual activity on Sunday that saw the power frequency shift unexpectedly in the early morning and the evening. Keeping the frequency of the electricity system within certain limits is vital to keeping the lights on. Telegraph

Marks & Spencer shoppers face empty shelves as the retailer grapples with the fallout from a crippling cyber attack that has lasted more than a week. Customers complained of finding “completely empty” shelves in M&S food halls, with items including bananas, fish and Colin the Caterpillar cakes out of stock. In one shop, The Telegraph saw signs displayed on hot food counters saying they were “temporarily closed.” It said: “Due to technical issues, we aren’t able to offer these products at the moment. We’re working hard to resolve the problem and will have these items back in stock as quickly as possible.” Telegraph

Retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S) is continuing to struggle with the fallout from a cyber attack which has caused chaos in shops and left online orders unavailable. The clothes and food shop, one of the best-known names on British High Streets, is also estimated to be losing more than £3m a day as it grapples with a cyber attack that has led to massive disruption for its customers and staff. The group told as many as 200 people who had been due to undertake shift work at M&S’s Castle Donington clothing and homewares logistics hub not to come in. The iPaper

Elon Musk and his companies face at least $2.37bn in legal exposure from federal investigations, litigation and regulatory oversight, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. The report attempts to put a number to Musk’s many conflicts of interest through his work with his so-called “department of government efficiency” (Doge), warning that he may seek to use his influence to avoid legal liability. The report, which was published on Monday looked at 65 actual or potential actions against Musk across 11 separate agencies. The Guardian



Good riddance to food flop Deliveroo as the company’s lightweight board predictably prepares to take the easy way out of its short-lived yet disastrous stint on the stock market. Accepting a low-ball, opportunistic takeover bid from US rival DoorDash is a pretty clear admission that Deliveroo’s brief time as a quoted company has been a massive failure. And frankly, who can blame management for embracing any chance to escape the public markets after such a woeful experience? Telegraph

