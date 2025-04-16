Spotify hit by outage, disrupting music streaming

Spotify users worldwide experienced disruptions on Wednesday as thousands reported being unable to stream music.

Downdetector indicated that over 20,000 users reported issues with Spotify’s functionality from 13:30 GMT.

The problems extended beyond the UK, with thousands more users in the US and parts of Europe also affected.

While users could still play downloaded music, they were unable to browse artists or use the search function. Attempts to search for music resulted in the app timing out and displaying an error message.

Spotify acknowledged the issue, stating on social media that “the issue with Search has been addressed” and that they were rolling out an update. However, the timeframe for a full restoration of service remains unclear.

The outage triggered frustration among users, with many taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Some users highlighted the inconvenience caused by the disruption, with one mentioning the impact on their gym workout and another on their revision schedule.

The incident also prompted some users to consider switching to alternative streaming platforms like YouTube or Apple Music.

Spotify boasts a user base of over 675 million worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...