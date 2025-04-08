Nothing to reveal CMF Phone 2 Pro, Ford launches Puma EV

Nothing announced it will soon reveal the CMF Phone 2 Pro alongside the new CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. However, it leaves us more confused than ever about its other release plans and with one big question: where’s the new watch? In an email we received and in a post on social media, Nothing revealed that on April 28, 2025, at 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 11 pm AEST, it’ll showcase the four devices under its CMF brand. CMF gadgets – which stands for Color, Material, and Finish – are usually more budget-friendly by skimping on some high-end specs without compromising Nothing’s design standards. Tech Radar

A judge has sided with a coalition of civil liberties groups and news organisations – including the BBC – and ruled a legal row between the UK government and Apple over data privacy cannot be held in secret. The Home Office wants the right to be able access information secured by Apple’s Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system, citing powers given to it under the Investigatory Powers Act. At the moment Apple has no such capability – such data can only be accessed by the user – and says it does not want to create what it calls a “backdoor” into ADP because of concerns it would eventually be exploited by hackers and criminals. BBC

Ford UK believes the launch of the new Puma Electric can prompt buyers of its existing vehicles to make the switch to electric, and is launching a new range of incentives to help buyers do so. The manufacturer has launched a new Power Promise, giving every buyer of one of its EVs a free home charger with home energy credit from Octopus Energy to cover up to 10,000 miles. That adds to a free five-year service plan including EV towing, and an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the battery and high-voltage components. Autocar

Apple was almost a $3.7tn company just three months ago – but Donald Trump’s tariffs have played a big part in the most valuable company on the planet seeing its valuation slashed by a trillion dollars. On 2 January, a $243.85 share price gave a total market capitalisation of $3.69tn (£2.88tn) to the iPhone maker. That share price has since cratered; general uncertainty around Donald Trump’s policies, the prospect of stagnant global growth and then later the reality of the tariffs have all seen equities around the globe sink. Independent

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday flagged a much smaller-than-feared 0.2% fall in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by solid memory chip sales and strong smartphone demand, partly driven by customers concerned about U.S. tariffs. Sales of conventional memory chips used in consumer devices such as smartphones and AI chips likely came in better than expected, with some customers stockpiling chips ahead of potential U.S. tariffs on semiconductors, analysts said. The world’s largest memory chipmaker estimated an operating profit of 6.6 trillion won ($4.49 billion) for the January-March period, well above a 5.1 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate. Reuters



We’re not usually very excited about cables, but GPMI is no ordinary cable. It’s a potential replacement for HDMI and DisplayPort, and it could transform your TV viewing and your gaming too. GPMI – General Purpose Media Interface – has just been launched by the Shenzhen 8K UHD Video Industry Cooperation Alliance, which consists of more than 50 Chinese tech firms. It has been developed to carry more data than any other connection standard, and to deliver more power too. How much data? How much power? Depending on the connector, you could be getting as much as 192Gbps and 480W. T3.com

