Not enough Nintendo Switch 2 to meet demand, OMODA&JAECOO reveal ambitious EV plans



Nintendo does not have the Switch 2 stock to meet customer demand in Japan, it has admitted, in a stark warning from the company’s president. Writing on social media yesterday morning, Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa revealed an astonishing 2.2 million people had applied to buy a Switch via the My Nintendo Store as part of a lottery process. Furukawa admitted this was a number that “far exceeds expectations” and “far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered” at launch. Eurogamer

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced sweeping content moderation changes “hastily” and with no indication it had considered the human rights impact, the social media company’s oversight board has said. The assessment of the changes came as the board also criticised the Facebook and Instagram owner for leaving up three posts containing anti-Muslim and anti-migrant content during riots in the UK last summer. The oversight board raised concerns about the company’s announcement in January that it was removing factcheckers in the US, reducing “censorship” on its platforms and recommending more political content. Guardian

Chinese automotive brand OMODA&JAECOO has signalled a significant push into the UK’s burgeoning electric and hybrid vehicle market, unveiling its new energy vehicle (NEV) range at the Shanghai International Automobile Exhibition. Marking its second anniversary, the company debuted the all-electric JAECOO 5 BEV and the super hybrid OMODA 7 SHS, highlighting its commitment to efficient and intelligent green mobility solutions for global markets, including the United Kingdom. Tech Digest



Fraudsters have impersonated Google by ‘spoofing’ a Google email address and support page in a convincing and widespread scam. Spoofing is when scammers disguise themselves by masking their true identity with a genuine email address and phone number. This can make it difficult to spot a scam, unless you know what to look for and how to look for it. In this particular attack, the scammers also managed to bypass Google’s filters for scam and suspicious emails. The scam email was first highlighted by Nick Johnson, a developer who’d received the message and posted it on X. Which?

The UK is set to ban ‘sim farm’ devices in an effort to crack down on mobile phone scams and fraud. Sim farm devices are capable of holding multiple sim cards and are used by scammers to send thousands of scam text messages at once. They can also be used to create verified accounts on social media and other platforms in large volumes. The government has said it will implement the ban, the first of its kind in Europe, to make the possession or supply of the devices without good reason illegal. Independent



Few in the UK will know the name Jingdong, despite it being one of the world’s biggest retailers with annual revenues of nearly $160bn (£120bn). Yet that could soon be about to change. Jingdong – or JD.com as it is more commonly known – has its sights set on Britain. The Beijing-headquartered company has embarked on an ambitious hiring spree, poaching talent from the likes of Tesco, Ocado, Amazon, Lidl and Holland & Barrett, and has launched a trial of an online retail brand called Joybuy ahead of an official rollout by the end of this year. Telegraph

