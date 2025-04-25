Motorola officially unveils Razr 60 Ultra, Amazon-backed Slate reveals $27K EV pick-up



Lenovo-owned company Motorola has introduced its 2025 lineup, featuring the new Razr models and Edge smartphones. The Razr 60 Ultra takes centre stage, boasting flagship hardware and a colorful, compact design. The Razr 60 Ultra showcases a redesigned and reinforced titanium hinge for enhanced durability. It also holds an official IP48 rating and features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic, which Motorola says is the strongest external display for a smartphone. The Razr 60 Ultra sports larger and brighter internal and external displays, with the main display reaching 4,500 nits brightness and the external display hitting 3,500 nits. Tech Digest

A couple of days ago a video showed us a mold of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, showcasing how insanely thin it is with its 5.65mm silhouette. Today three new images have been leaked showing all four members of the iPhone 17 family on top of each other, and it’s very, very obvious which one is the Air. There’s barely any room for the buttons on the sides and the USB-C port at the bottom, that’s how thin it is. Of course, rumor has it this will come at the expense of battery capacity, unsurprisingly, and it will also only have one rear camera. GSM Arena

Social media companies will be fined up to £60,000 each time a post relating to knife crime is not removed from their sites in a bid to stop children viewing “sickening” content. The new sanction expands on previously announced plans to fine individual tech executives up to £10,000 if their platforms fail to remove material advertising or glorifying knives following 48 hours of a police warning. It means tech platforms and their executives could collectively face up to £70,000 in penalties for every post relating to knife crime they fail to remove, with the new laws applying to online search engines as well as social media platforms and marketplaces. Sky News



New American EV manufacturer Slate, backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has revealed a back-to-basics compact pick-up truck that’s set to cost the equivalent of just £20,000. The secretive start-up had not made any public announcements about its debut model, called simply Truck, in the run-up to its unveiling but it is now taking reservations and plans to begin deliveries at the end of next year – with a targeted base price of $27,000 before local incentives. Confirmed for only a US roll-out so far, the utilitarian two-seat pick-up is engineered and designed to keep costs down. Autocar

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company is stirring controversy in Memphis, Tennessee. That’s where he’s building a massive supercomputer to power his company xAI. Community residents and environmental activists say that since the supercomputer was fired up last summer it has become one of the biggest air polluters in the county. But some local officials have championed the billionaire, saying he’s investing in Memphis. The first public hearing with the health department is scheduled for Friday, where county officials will hear from all sides of the debate. The Guardian

UK high street retailer Marks & Spencer says contactless payments are still down following its “cyber incident” and order delays are likely to continue. The clothing, homeware, and produce purveyor told customers in an update on Wednesday evening that Click & Collect orders were also suspended until further notice, and that they should expect delays to home deliveries too. One detail the retailer added – consistent with disclosures involving ransomware – was that some of its internal processes have been moved offline. The Register

