Mercedes Vision V-Class concept: luxury limo with 65-inch cinema screen

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision V-Class concept vehicle, providing a detailed look at a new ultra-luxury van segment which the company plans to launch from 2026.

Built upon the forthcoming Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), the Vision V focuses heavily on providing an unprecedented level of comfort, exclusivity, and immersive digital entertainment for passengers within a “Private Lounge” environment.

The undisputed centrepiece of the rear passenger cabin is a massive 65-inch cinema screen with 4K resolution. Stored beneath the floor, the screen elegantly glides upwards upon passengers entering and closing the large, automatic “portal” side door. This expansive display is designed to transform the interior into an immersive experience, capable of split-screen functions for different content.

Complementing the visual spectacle is a sophisticated Dolby Atmos surround-sound system utilising a total of 42 loudspeakers strategically placed throughout the lounge. This includes speakers integrated into bespoke display cabinets set into the wood trim, stylish units in round glass enclosures, and innovative “exciters” embedded within the passenger seats, allowing occupants to physically feel the audio. Seven projectors located in the headliner and floor can extend the visual field onto the side windows, creating a potential 360-degree digital canvas.

Passenger comfort is paramount, centred around first-class seats reminiscent of elegant lounge chairs. These feature a unique futuristic design with flexible tubular cushions clad in crystal white Nappa leather, resting on polished aluminium bases. The seats offer full electrical adjustment, superior ergonomics, and can recline into a flat position, claims Mercedes.

The overall ambience aims for maximum exclusivity, blending traditional craftsmanship with high technology. Open-pore burr wood trim contrasts with Nappa leather and shimmering silk elements. Polished aluminium accents frame display cabinets and seating components. An intelligent glass partition wall can be switched from transparent to opaque for privacy from the driver’s compartment. Ambient lighting throughout the cabin adapts to chosen modes or music, and an integrated fragrance system adds another sensory layer.

Passengers can control the infotainment and environment via a touchpad in the centre console, which also houses a fold-out table. The system offers seven distinct “interactive worlds,” including modes for Entertainment (movies/music), Relaxation, Gaming (with included controller), Work, Shopping, Discovery (navigation), and even Karaoke, leveraging the extensive screen, sound, and lighting capabilities.

Says Thomas Klein, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans:

“The Vision V is the beginning of a new era for Mercedes-Benz Vans. It demonstrates, in the truest sense of the word,

how we bring luxury to a spacious cabin and define a new segment. With that, we set standards in design,

comfort and an immersive user experience – while meeting the highest demands of our customers.”

