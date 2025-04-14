Katy Perry joins all-female crew aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket



Pop superstar Katy Perry is one of six women set to make history today as part of the first all-female crew to travel to space in over six decades.

The NS-31 mission, operated by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, will see Perry, alongside author Lauren Sanchez (Bezos’ fiancée), journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, launch from Launch Site One in West Texas.

The mission, led by Sanchez, marks a significant moment, being the first spaceflight without a male crew member since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo venture in 1963. Sanchez, who curated the all-female team, stated she intended to select women who have “proven their ability to inspire others” and to broaden the perception of future space explorers.

While the sub-orbital flight is expected to last approximately 11 minutes, taking the crew to a maximum altitude of 100km (62 miles) and briefly crossing the Karman line – the internationally recognised boundary of space – the women will technically experience about four minutes of weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth.

Despite this, they will not be classified as astronauts by the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, or the US military, all of which have distinct eligibility criteria for commercial astronauts.

Perry, a global music icon, expressed her long-standing desire to journey into space, stating it was a “no-brainer” when she received the invitation. The crew has also embraced the unique nature of their mission, with discussions of pre-flight “glam” sessions and plans to bring personal items into space, including the original flag from Apollo 12 and conch chowder. Perry playfully quipped, “We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”

The New Shepard programme, which has now taken 52 people to space, including Bezos himself and Star Trek actor William Shatner, continues to push the boundaries of commercial space travel. This all-female flight aims to leave a lasting impact and inspire future generations of space enthusiasts.

