iPhone 17 renders show Google Pixel inspiration, Google Photos Ultra HDR upgrade



Some Apple fans are still undecided about the new revised look that the company seems to be going for with the iPhone 17 line. However as more and more high quality renders come out some people are bound to change their minds as the phone actually looks pretty good in my opinion. After years of reusing the same design Apple is now changing up how its next flagship phones will look like on the rear. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will still keep the iconic tri-camera setup but the cameras will be situated on a much larger island. This look seems inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors. Phone Arena

Artists and creatives are pushing back against a recent trend using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate “starter pack” images of people as toys.. Since the start of April, thousands of people have uploaded their photos to generate images of themselves as dolls, despite warnings of damaging the environment, giving away personal information, and devaluing creativity. Nick Lavallee, who has made custom action figures for six years, told the BBC he was concerned his work may be at risk after “AI images saturated social media”. Nick has made figures of – and for – comedians, film directors, and artists which sell for as much as $250 (£188) online on his Wicked Joyful website. BBC

“Some companies may get too big for their own good, or the technology may become so dominant that it’s just crushing all other elements where there can be innovation.” So wrote Judge Leonie Brinkema in the run-up to a devastating court judgment for Google delivered on Thursday, in which UK publishers played a key role. Google was already found to have monopolised search in a separate federal antitrust case, when Judge Amit Mehta said it had paid billions of dollars to be the default option on smartphones and browsers, and that court is now mulling whether to break it up. Telegraph



America’s oldest serving astronaut has touched down on Earth on his 70th birthday. NASA astronaut Donald Pettit and two Russian cosmonauts had been on a seven-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft carrying Mr Pettit and Russians Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday. “Its deorbiting and descent to Earth were normal,” Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said. Sky News

Google Photos has been working on an “Ultra HDR” editing feature for a while now. We first spotted signs of the feature in the app last September, but at the time, the option wasn’t functional, and it wasn’t clear what it was supposed to do. Still, we had a hunch it was tied to the Ultra HDR file format Google introduced with Android 14. Ultra HDR allows for capturing and displaying photos with a wider range of light and color. The result is more vibrant, lifelike images, especially noticeable on devices with high dynamic range (HDR) displays. Android Authority



Nintendo’s Switch became a source of much-needed escapism during pandemic restrictions. Now, the Japanese video game company faces the harsh reality of a brutal trade war as it launches its successor device….While the trade war has put the focus on industries such as cars and chips, the maker of “Super Mario” and “Donkey Kong” games must also grapple with tariffs disrupting its business. The Switch 2 launch will test Nintendo’s ability to manage its supply chain, as it works to secure sufficient supply for the United States while maintaining the $449.99 price tag.