iPhone 17 Air dummy spotted in Apple Store, Mercedes luxury limo with 65-inch screen revealed

It was previously revealed that not only will the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air be launching as an all-new smartphone segment for Apple, but it will also be introducing a new design that will be unique among the iPhone 17 line-up. This design was previously revealed by CAD models leaked by smartphone Apple leaker, MajinBu, but whether it was the real deal was still somewhat in question. Now, though, it seems as though an Apple Store in China is lending credence to the design change leaks. Notebook Check

Young motorists are choosing to pay thousands extra for an electric car instead of a petrol or diesel model, a study has found. Under-25s are splashing out £16,139 more to buy and run an electric vehicle (EV) as their first car. High prices for EVs, the cost of insurance policies and Labour’s new taxes on the cars are loading a hefty premium onto electrically powered motoring. The findings come after Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, increased taxes on electric cars, making them subject to vehicle excise duty (VED) for the first time from the beginning of April. Telegraph



Illegal and potentially dangerous scam ‘energy-saving’ plugs are still widely available to buy on the biggest online marketplaces, despite failing Which? safety tests and being subject to multiple government recalls. So-called ‘energy saving’ devices can seem appealing to consumers who may be struggling with increased energy bills or those who would like to make more eco-friendly purchases. These plugs claim to save customers money on their electricity bills by ‘stabilising’ voltage and ‘balancing’ electric current to ‘optimise’ the performance of household appliances. More concerningly, they failed basic electrical safety standards, meaning they are illegal and potentially dangerous. Tech Digest

Mercedes-Benz claims to have “set a benchmark” for the future of luxury travel with the Vision V concept. Shown for the first time at the Shanghai motor show, it previews a new VIP shuttle – dubbed the “dawn of a new era” – that will top a new-look V-Class line-up. Key focus has been made on creating a “private lounge” for the rear passengers, that’s extensively clad in white Nappa leather. Main features include a retractable 65-inch cinema screen (that when up also acts as partition wall), a 42-speaker sound system and two airline-style seats (made with tubular cushions) that are fully reclinable. Autocar

The US Commerce Department has announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on imports of solar panels from four South East Asian countries. It comes after an investigation that began a year ago when several major solar equipment producers asked the administration of then-President Joe Biden to protect their US operations. The proposed levies – targeting companies in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – are in response to allegations of subsidies from China and the dumping of unfairly cheap products in the US market. BBC

When the Switch 2 received a full reveal earlier this month, Nintendo had initially announced the console would be launching with a $449.99 price tag for US customers. However, following the announced tariffs from President Trump, Nintendo later delayed the pre-order date for retailers amid fears the Switch 2 price could rise even higher. Now, Nintendo has announced that the upcoming console will be available for pre-order from selected retailers on 24th April. The company also revealed that the price will remain the same at $449.99. Gaming Bible

The Zmiy, or “snake”, is one of dozens of Ukrainian-made robots helping Kyiv replace soldiers with machines. Guided by a pilot in a bunker a few miles away, it doesn’t slither like its reptile namesake – it silently crawls low to the ground, detonating Russian mines in its path. The model is one of several that will make up the 15,000 robots that Kyiv has pledged to deploy to the battlefield this year in an effort to help overcome its crippling manpower shortages at the front, where Ukrainian troops are outgunned and often outmanned by Russians at a rate of three-to-one. Telegraph

